Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Market Advancements 2019-2025 : Allied Motion, Siemens, GE, ABB, WEG SE, Yaskawa, RockWell, Benchmarking

AC Electric Motors are efficient electric motors in oil & gas sector, are expected in changing power consumption pattern.

The global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allied Motion

Siemens

GE

ABB

WEG SE

Yaskawa

RockWell

Benchmarking

Nidec Corporation

Regal Beloit

Johnson Electric

Hitachi

ARC System

Schneider Electric

Toshiba Corporation

TMEIC

ATB

Hoyer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Induction Motor

Synchronous Motor

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas

1.2 AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Induction Motor

1.2.3 Synchronous Motor

1.3 AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Segment by Application

1.3.1 AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Others

2 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

3 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

…

