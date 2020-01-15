Global 5G NR (New Radio) Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global 5G NR (New Radio) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 5G NR (New Radio) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G NR (New Radio) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Qualcomm
Ericsson
ZTE
AT&T
China Mobile
NTT DOCOMO
SK Telecom
Telstra
Vodafone
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
eMBB
uRLLC
mMTC
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom and IT
Government
Education
Health Care
Iindustry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 5G NR (New Radio) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 5G NR (New Radio) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 5G NR (New Radio) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 5G NR (New Radio) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 eMBB
1.4.3 uRLLC
1.4.4 mMTC
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 5G NR (New Radio) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Telecom and IT
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 Health Care
1.5.6 Iindustry
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 5G NR (New Radio) Market Size
2.2 5G NR (New Radio) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 5G NR (New Radio) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 5G NR (New Radio) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Qualcomm
12.1.1 Qualcomm Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 5G NR (New Radio) Introduction
12.1.4 Qualcomm Revenue in 5G NR (New Radio) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
12.2 Ericsson
12.2.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 5G NR (New Radio) Introduction
12.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in 5G NR (New Radio) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.3 ZTE
12.3.1 ZTE Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 5G NR (New Radio) Introduction
12.3.4 ZTE Revenue in 5G NR (New Radio) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 ZTE Recent Development
12.4 AT&T
12.4.1 AT&T Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 5G NR (New Radio) Introduction
12.4.4 AT&T Revenue in 5G NR (New Radio) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.5 China Mobile
12.5.1 China Mobile Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 5G NR (New Radio) Introduction
12.5.4 China Mobile Revenue in 5G NR (New Radio) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 China Mobile Recent Development
12.6 NTT DOCOMO
12.6.1 NTT DOCOMO Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 5G NR (New Radio) Introduction
12.6.4 NTT DOCOMO Revenue in 5G NR (New Radio) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 NTT DOCOMO Recent Development
12.7 SK Telecom
12.7.1 SK Telecom Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 5G NR (New Radio) Introduction
12.7.4 SK Telecom Revenue in 5G NR (New Radio) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 SK Telecom Recent Development
12.8 Telstra
12.8.1 Telstra Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 5G NR (New Radio) Introduction
12.8.4 Telstra Revenue in 5G NR (New Radio) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Telstra Recent Development
12.9 Vodafone
12.9.1 Vodafone Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 5G NR (New Radio) Introduction
12.9.4 Vodafone Revenue in 5G NR (New Radio) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Vodafone Recent Development
