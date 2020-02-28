Global 5G Enterprise Market 2019 Opportunities by Top Competitors Affirmed Networks, Airspan, CommScope, VMware Inc, Extreme Networks, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., ATC IP LLC, FUJITSU, Verizon and Others

Global 5G Enterprise Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.96 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.95 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 54.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for high speed network is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global 5G Enterprise Market By Access Equipment (Radio Node, Service Node, DAS), Core Network Technology (Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)), Services (Platform, Software), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), End- User (BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Agriculture, IT and Telecommunications, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global 5G Enterprise Market Major Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in 5G enterprise market are:-

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,

SAMSUNG,

ZTE Corporation,

NEC Technologies India Private Limited,

Cisco, Juniper Networks, Inc., Mavenir, Affirmed Networks, Airspan, CommScope, VMware, Inc, Extreme Networks, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., ATC IP LLC, FUJITSU, Verizon, SK TELECOM CO., LTD. ALL, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Global 5G Enterprise Market Competitive Analysis:

Global 5G enterprise market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 5G enterprise market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for smartphones is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for single network to enable various industries is driving the growth of this market.

5G or 5th Generation is the new version of the cellular mobile communications after 4G, 3G and 5G. This new technology will be very fast and when merging with new technologies like Internet of things and Edge-to-Edge capabilities they are going to create a whole new experience for the user. They will create new connectivity, software etc. which will help the business to expand themselves.

Global 5G Enterprise Market Table of Content:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global 5G Enterprise Market Landscape

Part 04: Global 5G Enterprise Market Sizing

Part 05: Global 5G Enterprise Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

