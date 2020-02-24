Global 5G Chipset Market Segmented Analysis, Primary and Secondary Research by Industry Applications, Size, Service Types and Forecast 2025

The global 5G chipset market is witnessing high traction lately owing to the increasing demand from the local as well as the international markets. The 5G chipset market which has been valued at an estimated cost of US$0.68 Billion at the end of 2017 is projected to make huge leaps in terms of growth as experts and industry pundits claim that the 5G chipset market is touted to clock a high CAGR of 47.1% for the forecast period of 2017 – 2026. The research experts at Stratistics MRC who have released the new report on the global 5G chipset market have analyzed some numbers and speculated that at the end of 2026, the 5G chipset market is expected to reach the value of US$21.99 Billion which is in line with the CAGR calculated and estimated.

Some of the key players in global 5G Chipset market include Integrated Device Technology, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Xilinx, Intel, Nokia, Qorvo, Anokiwave, Infineon TechnologiesIBM, Broadcom, Macom Technology Solutions, Analog Devices, Cavium and Huawei Technologies.

Based on end user, consumer electronics holds the significant market share. The growth is directed towards raise of 5G-enabled consumer electronic devices in the market. After the standardization of 5G network connectivity, it will be the high demand for 5G-enabled smart phones with high-speed internet connectivity. By, operational frequency, The frequency band (between 26 and 39 GHz) is leading the market during the forecast period owing to high bandwidth accessible by this spectrum and the improving participation of telecom service providers in this spectrum are propelling the growth of this frequency band.