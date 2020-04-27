Global 3D Scanning Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” 3D Scanning Market by Type (Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, and Structured Light Scanner), Range (Short Range Scanner, Medium Range Scanner, and Long Range Scanner), Service (Reverse Engineering, Quality Inspection, Rapid Prototyping, and Face Body Scanning), and Application (Entertainment & Media, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Civil & Architecture, Industrial Manufacturing, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market The 3D Scanning Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments

The 3D scanning is a process in which three-dimensional attributes of an object are captured along with information such as colour and texture. The technology saves time, cost and efforts during the manufacturing process and improves the quality of output. The market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The growth would be primarily driven due to technological advancements, benefits over 2D scanners, etc. However, high prices of 3D scanners limit the industrial adoption of the products. The market is expected to grow rapidly on the account of flourishing entertainment industry across the world, especially in Asian region. The developments in healthcare sector are also expected to contribute significantly to the adoption of 3D scanning technology.

The key market players include Faro Technologies, Creaform (now acquired by Ametek), Konica Minolta, 3D Systems, Autodesk, Shapegrabber (now acquired by Quality Vision International), Direct Dimensions, Maptek, GOM mbH, and 3D Digital Corp. Product launch is the popular trend in the global market, which has helped the manufacturers to boost their market share.

Global 3D scanning market is segmented on the basis of scanner type, range, services, application and geography. According to different types, scanners are categorized as optical scanners, laser scanners and structured light scanners. Laser scanners are commonly used scanner types due to their efficient scanning and relatively better portability than other types. Reducing prices of laser technology would further propel the adoption of 3D scanning. As per operating range, scanners are categorized into short range, medium range and long range scanning. Short and medium range scanning are popular in the market due to their ability to capture fine details of objects. However, long range scanners prove to be useful in industries such as construction, civil or entertainment while capturing strctural details. From services perspectives, the market is segmented into reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, quality inspections and face/body scanning. Reverse engineering services are driving the adoption of 3D scanning due to widespread industrial applications in sectors such as manufacturing, automobile, aerospace, defence, etc. However, face/body scanning would grow rapidly during the forecast period due to rising applications in healthcare industry and in security surveillance.

Geographically, global 3D scanning market is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa). The growth in North America and Europe is primarily driven by advent of new technologies, sophisticated entertainment industry and superior healthcare services. However, Asia-pacific market is expected to witness tremendous growth due to increasing awareness regarding advanced medical treatments, growing 3D content in media industry, rising income levels in emerging economies and growing gaming business in China and Japan.

3d scanning

KEY BENEFITS

An in-depth exposure to the global 3D scanning market is dealt to throw emphasis on market dynamics that would assist professionals to better understand market behaviour

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 would encourage strategists to design business strategies to capitalize on the existing opportunities in the market

Porters Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the global market that would influence the strategic decisions for market entry and market expansion

Pin-point analysis of geographic segments would proffer identification of most profitable segment to capitalize on

Strategic analysis of key leaders and their business trends within the global market would assist stakeholders to make informed business decisions

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The global 3D scanning market is segmented into major categories such as, type, range, services, application and geography.

MARKET BY TYPE

Optical scanner

Laser scanner

Structured Light scanner

MARKET BY RANGE

Short range scanner

Medium range scanner

Long range scanner

MARKET BY SERVICES

Reverse Engineering

Quality Inspection

Rapid prototyping

Face Body scanning

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Entertainment and media

Aerospace and defence

Medical and healthcare

Civil and Architecture

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key benefits

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Research methodology

1.3.1 Secondary research

1.3.2 Primary research

1.3.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 CXO perspectives

2.2 Market Beyond: What to expect by 2025

2.2.1 Base case scenario

2.2.2 Optimistic scenario

2.2.3 Critical scenario

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 Market definition and scope

3.2 3D scanning advantages over 2D scanning

3.3 Key findings

3.3.1 Top factors impacting the 3D scanning market

3.3.2 Top investment pockets

3.3.3 Top winning strategies

3.4 Porters five forces analysis

3.4.1 Higher product differentiation leads to moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Sophisticated and organized buyers increases the bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Moderate industry rivalry due to competing players with sophisticated product offerings

3.4.4 Higher prices increases threat of inter segmental substitutes

3.4.5 Higher Initial Investment Limiting Entry of New Entrants

3.5 Value chain analysis

3.5.1 Primary activities

3.5.2 Supportive activities

3.6 Comparative study of 3D scanners

3.7 3D scanning as reverse engineering

3.7.1 Process of reverse engineering using 3D scanning technology

3.7.2 Recent developments

3.8 Market share analysis, 2013

3.9 Case studies

3.10 Market dynamics

3.10.1 Drivers

3.10.1.1 increase in demand of 3d scanners

3.10.1.2 technology advancements

3.10.2 Restraints

3.10.2.1 price sensitivity

3.10.2.2 Dependence of market growth on non-3d businesses

3.10.3 Opportunities

3.10.3.1 Structured light based 3d scanning

3.10.3.2 Growing 3d printing market generating demand

3.10.3.3 Use in High definition content recording for movies

3.10.3.4 Historical site preservation by 3d scanners

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL 3D SCANNING MARKET BY TYPES

4.1 Optical scanners

4.1.1 Key market trends

4.1.2 Competitive scenario

4.1.3 Key growth factors and opportunities

4.1.4 Market size and forecast

4.2 Laser scanner

4.2.1 Key market trends

4.2.2 Competitive scenario

4.2.3 Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.4 Market size and forecast

4.3 Structured light scanners

4.3.1 Key market trends

4.3.2 Competitive scenario

4.3.3 Key growth drivers and opportunities

4.3.4 Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL 3D SCANNING MARKET, BY RANGE

5.1 Short range scanner

5.1.1 Key market trends

5.1.2 Competitive scenario

5.1.3 Key market drivers and opportunities

5.1.4 Market size and forecast

5.2 Medium range scanners

5.2.1 Key market trends

5.2.2 Competitive scenario

5.2.3 Key market drivers and opportunities

5.2.4 Market size and forecast

5.3 Long range scanners

5.3.1 Key market trends

5.3.2 Competitive scenario

5.3.3 Key market drivers and opportunities

5.3.4 Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL 3D SCANNING MARKET, BY SERVICES

6.1 Reverse engineering

6.1.1 Key market trends

6.1.2 Competitive scenario

6.1.3 Key market drivers and opportunities

6.1.4 Market size and forecast

6.2 Quality inspection

6.2.1 Key market trends

6.2.2 Competitive scenario

6.2.3 Key market drivers and opportunities

6.2.4 Market size and forecast

6.3 Rapid prototyping

6.3.1 Key market trends

6.3.2 Competitive scenario

6.3.3 Key market drivers and opportunities

6.3.4 Market size and forecast

6.4 Face body scanning

6.4.1 Key market trends

6.4.2 Competitive scenario

6.4.3 Key market drivers and opportunities

6.4.4 Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL 3D SCANNING MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS

7.1 Entertainment and media

7.2 Aerospace and defense

7.3 Medical and healthcare

7.4 Civil and architecture

7.5 Industrial manufacturing

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Historical site maintenance

7.6.2 Pipe check solutions

7.6.3 Education

CHAPTER 8 3D SCANNING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Key market trends

8.1.2 Competitive scenario

8.1.3 Key growth factors and opportunities

8.1.4 Market size and forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Key market trends

8.2.2 Competitive scenario

8.2.3 Key growth factors and opportunities

8.2.4 Market size and forecast

8.3 Asia- Pacific

8.3.1 Key market trends

8.3.2 Competitive scenario

8.3.3 Key market drivers and opportunities

8.3.4 Market size and forecast

8.4 Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

8.4.1 Key market trends

8.4.2 Competitive scenario

8.4.3 Key market drivers and opportunities

8.4.4 Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 3D Systems, Inc.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Business performance

9.1.4 Key Strategies

Continue…

