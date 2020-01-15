Global 3d Printing Medical Devices Market to Reach US$9.8 billion by 2025 | CMR Report

The Advanced Research on 3d Printing Medical Devices Market- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the 3d Printing Medical Devices Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

The 3D printing medical devices market is expected to be around $9.8billion by 2025.This can be attributed to growing prevalence of osteoarthritis in elderly people, rise in number of injuries related to dental and cranio-maxillofacial due to increase in incidences of accidents, and increased awareness regarding personal care.Ease of development of customized medical products with 3D printing technology is another vital factor responsible for the growth of this market. High cost of printers and stringentregulatoryprocessesfor the approval of 3D-printed medical devicesare some of the factors restraining themarket growth.

Competitive Analysis of 3d Printing Medical Devices Market:

FabRx Ltd.

Organovo Holdings

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

EnvisionTEC

3D Systems Inc.

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Bio3D Technologies

Arcam AB

Stratasys Ltd.

SLM Solutions Group AG.

Categorical Division by Type:

3D Printing Equipment

3D Printers

3D Bioprinters

Stereolithography (SLA) – Liquid Based 3D Printing

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) -Powder Based 3D Printing

Digital Light Processing(DLP)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM): Plastic Filament Extrusion Based Technology

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

PolyJet / InkJet 3D Printing

Based on Application:

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Implants

Cranio-maxillofacial Implants

Internal and External Prostheses

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market Opportunities

1. 3D printing is set to revolutionize every single industry, from printing organs and prosthetic limbs, to space stations, science, manufacturing, and many more. It will have powerful impact over the next 10 years as it offers better clinical outcomes and improved economics for doctors and/or patients.

2. This will provide opportunities to speed up the process of medical device prototype development and improve patient care through customized products as well as develop anatomical models for surgical preparations.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the 3d Printing Medical Devices Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. 3d Printing Medical Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. 3d Printing Medical Devices Market Definition

3.1.2. 3d Printing Medical Devices Market Segmentation

3.2. 3d Printing Medical Devices Market Dynamics

3.2.1. 3d Printing Medical Devices of Drivers

3.2.2. 3d Printing Medical Devices Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Service

6. 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Application

7. 3d Printing Medical Devices Market, By Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

