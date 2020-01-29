Global 3D Metrology Market grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 | Analysis By-HEXAGON, Nikon, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Carl Zeiss, Basler AG, , Olympus Corporation, Zetec, Inc.

GLOBAL 3D METROLOGY MARKET report comprises of data that can be very much essential when it is about dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also studies the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Global 3D Metrology Market report provides detailed information about market competitive landscape, regional landscape, vendor landscape, market size and forecast, key leading countries and regions. Also includes Digital Inks Market analysis, key manufacturers, key market highlights, Key product types, market drivers and restrains, key challenges and industry trends.

Market Analysis:

The Global 3D Metrology Market accounted for USD 11.30 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors:

Top players operating in the market consist of-FARO Technologies, Inc., HEXAGON, Nikon, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Carl Zeiss, Basler AG, , Olympus Corporation, Zetec, Inc.,Mitutoyo America C, GOM, Creaform , 3D Digital Corp, Perceptron, 3D Systems, Inc., Zebicon, Zygo, SHINING 3D TECH. Among others.

Market Definition: Global 3D Metrology Market

3D metrology is required in the automotive industry for inspection, measurement, and quality checking of various components. The automotive industry has been increasingly using optical measurement systems and CMMs, instead of conventional strain gauges, accelerometers, transducers, and extensometers for improving the safety and comfort level of a vehicle. The increasing involvement of companies into mergers, acquisitions, and alliances, rising number of product launches, and the accelerated research and development activities are expected to raise the potential market.

For instance, In February 2018, InnovMetric Software Inc. acquired Prefixa Vision Systems, a Mexican metrology software provider. With this acquisition, InnovMetric, a leading 3D metrology solution provider, is looking to expand their capabilities with the support of local expertise in the form of Prefixa. In February 2018, Safran Landing Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of landing gear systems, deployed robotic inspection system to do metrology checking of their products.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

The highly accurate inspection owing to 3D data for modelling

Growing IoT market

Inability of traditional measurement devices to address many manufacturing issues

Growing quality requirement in industrial products

Emerging high tech robots serviceable in automation, energy harvesting, and semiconductor wafer inspection

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global By Component By Product Type By Delivery By Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Market Segmentation:

The global 3D metrology market is segmented based on offering, product, application, end-user and geographical segments.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into (Portable CMM- Bridge CMM, Gantry CMM, horizontal arm CMM, cantilever CMM, fixed CMM, articulated arm CMM, optical digitizer & scanner (ODS), 3d laser scanner, structured light scanner, laser tracker ,video measuring machine (VMM) ,measuring microscope , multisensor measuring system and automated optical inspection

On the basis of application the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, construction, power and medical.

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, aircraft components, defense, space exploration, automotive design & styling, pilot plant metrology, automotive component inspection, architecture & construction , medical, orthopaedics & prosthetics, medical devices, turbines (gas, wind, hydro), geospatial and others.

Based on geography, the global 3D metrology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The global 3D metrology market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

