Global 3D Glass Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global 3D Glass Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (LENSBourne opticsCORNINGSCHOTTNEGAGCFirst-panelFOXCONNO-filmHolitech TechnologyKMTCGtoc)

Now the use of digital products, glass cover is divided into: 2D glass, 2.5D glass, and 3D glass. 2D glass is an ordinary flat glass, without any curved design; 2.5D glass is the middle of the plane, but the edge is curved design, based on 2D and 2.5D. With a strong sense of three-dimensional, 3D glass has perfect surface fit, more display area, more aesthetic and more symmetrical. Therefore, it has been widely used in smart phone, such as Samsung Galaxy S7.

Scope of the Global 3D Glass Market Report

This report focuses on the 3D Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Besides, Samsung Galaxy S6/S7 and Xiaomi 5 pioneered in the use of 3D glass, and iPhone intends to adopt glass shell in 2017. Driven by this, many domestic enterprises such as O-Film Tech, First-panel Technology and Firstar Panel Technology have made their presence in 3D glass field. 3D glass is primarily used in smartphone, wearable device, VR, automobile and other fields. Among them, smartphone is the biggest application market.

Smartphone: In 2016, global demand for smartphone 3D glass is approximately 178 million pieces, including 88 million pieces from China. So far, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi and Vivo have launched smartphones with 3D cover glass or back glass. Along with the trend, the penetration of 3D glass is expected to rise from 5% in 2016 to 35% in 2022.

Wearable Device (the second largest application of 3D glass, mainly relatively mature smart watch field): Global wearable device shipments reached 79 million units in 2015, are expected to outnumber 100 million units in 2016, and register a growth rate of more than 20% in 2016-2020. China’s wearable device market growth is slightly higher than the global average.

The worldwide market for 3D Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 32.1% over the next five years, will reach 13500 million US$ in 2024, from 2540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Global 3D Glass Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global 3D Glass Market Segment by Type

3D Glass Display

3D Glass Back Cover

Others

Global 3D Glass Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smart Phone

Wearable Device

Others

