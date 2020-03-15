Global 3D Concrete Printing Market was valued at USD 442.06 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3137.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2019 to 2026.

What is 3D Concrete Printing?

3D Concrete printing is a new tool which is used by the architects and construction companies to create construction components or to ‘print’ entire buildings. Construction 3D printing offers numerous benefits such as faster and more accurate construction of complex items along with lowering labor costs and producing less waste. In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as potential for mass customization and improved architectural flexibility, decline in health & safety risks and rate of accidents and inherently green technology have been driving the global 3D Concrete Printing market. On the other hand, high capital investment might act as a restraint for the overall market at a global level.

The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global 3D Concrete Printing Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global 3D Concrete Printing Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global 3D Concrete Printing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players as given below:

• Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd (WinSun)

• Skanska, Dus Architects

• Foster + Partners

• Carillion Group (PwC)

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL 3D CONCRETE PRINTING MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL 3D CONCRETE PRINTING MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL 3D CONCRETE PRINTING MARKET, BY OFFERING

5.1 Overview

5.2 Printing services

5.3 Materials

6 GLOBAL 3D CONCRETE PRINTING MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE

6.1 Overview

6.2 Extrusion-based

6.3 Powder-based

7 GLOBAL 3D CONCRETE PRINTING MARKET, BY END-USE SECTOR

7.1 Overview

7.2 Building

7.3 Infrastructure

Continue…

Read [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-3d-concrete-printing-market/10076435

