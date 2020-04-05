Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size is Predicted to Reach Over USD 2,768.8 Million by 2026

3D cell culture is a cluster of biotic cells that are allowed to cultivate in artificial media in three dimensions. This type of cell culture used in tissue engineering and drug discovery, due to its property of providing prognostic data for in vivo tests and physiologically pertinent statistics. 3D cell cultures have a longer lifespan as well as more stability when compared to 2D cell culture system. This property makes them appropriate for long-term studies and long-term effects of the drug on cells. 3D cell culture systems are mostly grown in 3D cell colonies or bioreactors. Research studies estimated that they function similar to natural cells. due to which they have applications in oncology research.

Rising occurrence of several types of cancer cases and the need for effective and affordable treatment are the major factor driving the growth of the 3D cell culture market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2015, it is estimated approximately 8.8 million deaths due to cancer globally. In addition, development of optimized 3D assays, growing investment in healthcare, rising R&D investments, and other research associated activities are also propelling the growth of 3D cell culture market significantly. The 3D cell cultures are majorly used for testing efficacy of new drug development, which can be further used for the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and neurological ailments. This surges implementation of the 3D cell culture by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, which in turn is driving the growth of 3D cell culture market.

The global 3D Cell Culture Market is segmented on the basis of products type, applications, end users, and geography. On the basis of product type, the global 3D cell culture market is segmented into Scaffold-based platforms, Bioreactors, Gels, Microchips, and Services. The scaffold based platforms are further categorized into Macro-Porous scaffolds, Microporous scaffolds, Nanoporous scaffolds, Scaffold free platforms, and Solid scaffolds. Scaffold-based cultures estimated to share the highest market in 2017. Availability of a substantial number of products based on the structure maintained 3D cell culture is attributive for the estimated share of this segment.

Based on the applications the global 3D cell culture market is segmented into Drug Discovery, Stem cell research, Cancer research, and Regenerative medicine. In 2017, Application in cancer research estimated to form the largest demand for 3D cell cultures market. On the basis of end users, the global 3D cell culture market IS segmented into Academic Institutes, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, and Contract Research Laboratories. Biotechnology & pharmaceutical sectors dominated the market in 2017, as a significance of the developed application of technology in the drug discovery procedures in order to carry out well-organized screening and board validation.

Some major key players in global 3D Cell Culture Market include 3D Biotek, Advanced Biomatrix, Becton, and Dickinson Company (BD), corning Incorporated, Global cell solutions Inc., Thermo Fisher scientific Inc., VWR Corporation, Nanofiber solutions, Lonza Group Ltd., Synthecon incorporated, and Tecan Trading AG among others.

