Global 3D Cameras Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

3D Camera may refer to range camera and stereo camera

Range camera, a device which produces a 2D image showing the distance to points in a scene from a specific point. Stereo camera, a type of camera with two or more lenses with separate image sensors or film frame for each lens, which allows the camera to simulate human binocular vision, and therefore capture three-dimensional images.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the 3D Cameras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

3D cameras enhance the quality of visuals by recording images in three dimension. Advantages like its gesture based screen operation and its distance measurement capability are expected to result in this market’s profound growth rate of more than 41% by 2019.

The worldwide market for 3D Cameras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Basler

HP

Nikon

Cannon

Sony

Panasonic

Faro Technologies

Fujifilm

Go pro

Intel

Kodak

LG

Samsung

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stereo Vision

Time of Flight

Structured Light

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Professional Camera

Smartphones

Tablets

Computer

