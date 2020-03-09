Global 2D Barcode Reader Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2025

“The Latest Research Report 2D Barcode Reader Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

A two-dimensional (2D) barcode reader is a stationary or hand-held electronic device which can be used to capture and read the information encoded in the two-dimensional (2D) barcodes. Basically, a 2D barcode reader components include, a scanner or a reader, a sensor, a decoder and a cable. A scanner or a reader is used to capture a 2D barcode image. A sensor is used to detect the light, which is reflected back from a 2D barcode and a decoder is used to translate the data obtained from the 2D barcode image and forward it to computer through a cable. In case of cordless barcode reader, this data is transmitted using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi network. 2D barcode reader works by guiding a beam of light across a 2-D barcode. The sensor then detects and measures the amount of reflected light. A scanner or a reader converts this reflected light into a digital signal, which is converted into a meaningful data by a decoder and forwarded to a computer.

A 2D barcode reader market is anticipated to grow due to various factors including increasing use of 2D barcodes across various industries, the capacity of a 2D barcode to have more information including quantity, price, image or web addresses and the ability of a 2D barcode reader to scan or read both 1D and 2D barcodes. Various businesses wanting to make a significant impact on customers are using 2D barcode readers. As, 2D barcode readers enables more accurate and faster scans that eventually speed up the various transactions while billing & other related operations and improve customer experiences. A 2D barcode reader can read barcodes in any direction whether it is on a screen or printed, sideways or upside down. It helps reaching an item that is stored in an odd or a tight locations and results in a faster scans.

The factors expected to restrain the growth of a 2D barcode reader market is the higher cost of a 2D barcode reader. The 2D barcode readers are generally more expensive than the available one-dimensional (1D) barcode readers due to the advanced and innovative technology. However, the price gap is moving back at a faster rate due to advent of new affordable 2D barcode readers in the market.

Improved mobility and a wireless connectivity of a 2D barcode reader are expected to create novel opportunities for a 2D barcode reader market. Multiple 2D barcode readers can connect to a mobile devices, cell phones and computers equipped with the Bluetooth technology to transmit the data wirelessly. This nullifies the need of corded or wired devices that can be cumbersome to carry and makes it difficult to reach to certain items while billing. This could results into significant amount of time saving. Furthermore, 2D barcode readers can read barcodes from screens such as smartphones, which can be useful for couponing and ticked event.

2D barcode reader market can be segmented according to the 2D barcode reader type, form factor, end-use industry, connectivity and region. By 2D reader barcode type a 2D barcode reader market can be segmented as cord and cordless 2D barcode reader. Based on the form factor a 2D barcode reader market can be segmented into rugged, hands-free and handheld 2D barcode readers. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use industry the 2D barcode reader market can be segmented into retail, hospitality, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, healthcare and others. On the basis of connectivity the 2D barcode reader market can be segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and others.

Furthermore, geographically a 2D barcode reader market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-pacific and South America. North America & Europe regions are expected to lead the 2D barcode reader market due to the increasing investment in 2D barcode reader related technology by prominent companies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly due to the high adoption of 2D barcodes by various retailers across the region.

Some of the key players in the 2D barcode reader market are Zebra Technologies, Microscan Systems Inc., Wasp Barcode Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., KEYENCE CORPORATION, Motorola solutions, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic, Bluebird Inc, Opticon Inc. and more

