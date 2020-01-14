Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market 2019 Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “2-shot Injection Molding – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Two-shot, also referred to as dual-shot, double-shot, multi-shot and overmolding, is a plastic molding process in which two different plastic resins are molded together in a single machining cycle.

There are two phases of the two-shot molding process. The first is similar to traditional injection molding: A shot of resin is injected into a mold and cooled to form a solid part. In the second phase, the just-molded part is transferred to a second mold via a rotating platen or a robotic arm, and receives the second shot of resin – in, through or around certain parts of the first molded part, depending on the design. The two plastic resins then form a molecular bond and the multi-resin molded part is cooled and ejected.

The global market is highly fragmented with leading players holding small shares in the overall market dynamics.

The global 2-shot Injection Molding market is valued at 7520 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 2-shot Injection Molding volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2-shot Injection Molding market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Girard Rubber Corporation

Biomedical Polymers Inc.

Nyloncraft

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Season Group

CM International Industries Corp.

Gemini Group, Inc

Rogan Corporation

MRPC

Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silicones

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

Other Elastomers

Polycarbonate

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Other Plastics

Segment by Application

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Industrial Packaging

Electronics

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 2-shot Injection Molding Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2-shot Injection Molding

1.2 2-shot Injection Molding Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Silicones

1.2.3 Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

1.2.4 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

1.2.5 Other Elastomers

1.2.6 Polycarbonate

1.2.7 Polypropylene

1.2.8 Polystyrene

1.2.9 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

1.2.10 Other Plastics

1.3 2-shot Injection Molding Segment by Application

1.3.1 2-shot Injection Molding Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Industrial Packaging

1.3.6 Electronics

1.4 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market by Region

1.4.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Size

1.5.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 2-shot Injection Molding Business

7.1 Girard Rubber Corporation

7.1.1 Girard Rubber Corporation 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Girard Rubber Corporation 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Biomedical Polymers Inc.

7.2.1 Biomedical Polymers Inc. 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Biomedical Polymers Inc. 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nyloncraft

7.3.1 Nyloncraft 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nyloncraft 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Bemis Manufacturing Company

7.4.1 Bemis Manufacturing Company 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Bemis Manufacturing Company 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Season Group

7.5.1 Season Group 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Season Group 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 CM International Industries Corp.

7.6.1 CM International Industries Corp. 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 CM International Industries Corp. 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Gemini Group, Inc

7.7.1 Gemini Group, Inc 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Gemini Group, Inc 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Rogan Corporation

7.8.1 Rogan Corporation 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Rogan Corporation 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 MRPC

7.9.1 MRPC 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 MRPC 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited

7.10.1 Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

