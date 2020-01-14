Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market 2019 Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “2-shot Injection Molding – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
Two-shot, also referred to as dual-shot, double-shot, multi-shot and overmolding, is a plastic molding process in which two different plastic resins are molded together in a single machining cycle.
There are two phases of the two-shot molding process. The first is similar to traditional injection molding: A shot of resin is injected into a mold and cooled to form a solid part. In the second phase, the just-molded part is transferred to a second mold via a rotating platen or a robotic arm, and receives the second shot of resin – in, through or around certain parts of the first molded part, depending on the design. The two plastic resins then form a molecular bond and the multi-resin molded part is cooled and ejected.
The global market is highly fragmented with leading players holding small shares in the overall market dynamics.
The global 2-shot Injection Molding market is valued at 7520 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on 2-shot Injection Molding volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2-shot Injection Molding market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Girard Rubber Corporation
Biomedical Polymers Inc.
Nyloncraft
Bemis Manufacturing Company
Season Group
CM International Industries Corp.
Gemini Group, Inc
Rogan Corporation
MRPC
Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3869477-global-2-shot-injection-molding-market-research-report-2019
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Silicones
Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)
Other Elastomers
Polycarbonate
Polypropylene
Polystyrene
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Other Plastics
Segment by Application
Medical
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Industrial Packaging
Electronics
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3869477-global-2-shot-injection-molding-market-research-report-2019
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1 2-shot Injection Molding Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2-shot Injection Molding
1.2 2-shot Injection Molding Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Silicones
1.2.3 Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
1.2.4 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)
1.2.5 Other Elastomers
1.2.6 Polycarbonate
1.2.7 Polypropylene
1.2.8 Polystyrene
1.2.9 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
1.2.10 Other Plastics
1.3 2-shot Injection Molding Segment by Application
1.3.1 2-shot Injection Molding Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Industrial Packaging
1.3.6 Electronics
1.4 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market by Region
1.4.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Size
1.5.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Production (2014-2025)
……..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 2-shot Injection Molding Business
7.1 Girard Rubber Corporation
7.1.1 Girard Rubber Corporation 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Girard Rubber Corporation 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Biomedical Polymers Inc.
7.2.1 Biomedical Polymers Inc. 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Biomedical Polymers Inc. 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Nyloncraft
7.3.1 Nyloncraft 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Nyloncraft 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Bemis Manufacturing Company
7.4.1 Bemis Manufacturing Company 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Bemis Manufacturing Company 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Season Group
7.5.1 Season Group 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Season Group 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 CM International Industries Corp.
7.6.1 CM International Industries Corp. 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 CM International Industries Corp. 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Gemini Group, Inc
7.7.1 Gemini Group, Inc 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Gemini Group, Inc 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Rogan Corporation
7.8.1 Rogan Corporation 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Rogan Corporation 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 MRPC
7.9.1 MRPC 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 MRPC 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited
7.10.1 Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited 2-shot Injection Molding Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 2-shot Injection Molding Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited 2-shot Injection Molding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…..
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3869477
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)