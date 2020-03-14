Global 2-In-1 Laptops Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Roughly 13.3% and Will Reach 37100 Million US$ in 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global 2-In-1 Laptops Market”, This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments.

A 2-in-1 PC, also known as a 2-in-1 tablet, 2-In-1 Laptops, 2-in-1 detachable lap let, or simply 2-in-1, is a portable computer that shares characteristics of both tablets and laptops. Before the emergence of 2-in-1s, the terms convertible and hybrid were already in use by technology journalists. The term convertible typically referred to 2-in-1 PCs that featured some type of keyboard concealment mechanism that allowed the keyboard to be slid or rotated behind the back of the chassis, while the term hybrid typically referred to devices that featured a hot-pluggable complimentary keyboard.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the 2-In-1 Laptops in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The 2-In-1 Laptops Market has developed rapidly in the past five years, and were greatly welcomed by people around the world. Currently the market has matured and being dominated by North America and Europe; Asia Pacifica is the fastest developing region, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India etc.

Currently, the Windows 2-In-1 Laptops are dominating the global market, in future the Android and the dual system (Android & Windows) will play more important roles; and now most of the screen size is between 10 inch and 13 inch, but some players have released the larger screens to meet the multiplex demand.

The worldwide market for 2-In-1 Laptops is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 13.3% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 37100 Million US$ in 2023, from 17500 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apple

Microsoft

Lenovo

Samsung

HP

Dell

Asus

Huawei

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Screen Size Less Than 12 inch

Screen Size 12-14 inch

Screen Size More Than 14 inch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Windows

Android

IOS

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global 2-In-1 Laptops market.

Chapter 1, to describe 2-In-1 Laptops Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of 2-In-1 Laptops, with sales, revenue, and price of 2-In-1 Laptops, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of 2-In-1 Laptops, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, 2-In-1 Laptops market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 2-In-1 Laptops sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

