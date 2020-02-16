Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Industry Professional 2019

In its recently published report, QY Research has provided unique insights about global 1,6-Hexanediamine market for the given period. One of the main objectives of this report is to categorize the various dynamics of the market and to offer latest updates such as mergers and acquisitions, various technological developments, new entrants in the market, which make an impact on different segments of the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market.
1,6-Hexanediamine Market: Key Players
- BASF SE
- Dupont
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Evonik Industries AG
- Solvay SA
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
- Invista
- Ascend Performance Materials
- Rennovia, Inc.
- Compass Chemical
- Lanxess
- Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd
- Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co. Ltd
- Chengdu Dacheng Chemical Co., Ltd
- Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd
- Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd
- Liaoyang Petrochemical Company
1,6-Hexanediamine Market: Segments
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Adiponitrile Method
Hexanediol Method
Caprolactam Method
Segment by Application
Automotive
Textile
Paints & Coatings
Petrochemical
Others
The global 1,6-Hexanediamine market is spread across the globe which not only includes the market of North America but covers the other regions such as Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa and the rest of the world.
Report on 1,6-Hexanediamine market mainly covers the 15 sections
Chapter 1 describes the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market introduction, scope, market overview, market risk, and market driving force
Chapter 2 highlights the competitive situation among the top players with market share, revenue and sales in the 1,6-Hexanediamine market in 2019-2025
Chapter 3 shows the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market by regions, with market share, revenue, and sales of 1,6-Hexanediamine market for each region, from 2019 to 2025
Chapter 4 shows the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market by type and application, with sales revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019-2025
Chapter 5,6,7,8 analyzes the major regions, with sales, market share, and revenue of 1,6-Hexanediamine market by key countries in these regions
Chapter 9,10,11,12 includes global 1,6-Hexanediamine market forecast, by type, application and by regions, with revenue and sales, from 2019 to 2025
Chapter 13, 14 and 15 describe 1,6-Hexanediamine market sales channel. Distributors, traders, data source, appendix, and research and findings
