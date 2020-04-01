Global 1,3-Butanediol Market Production, Revenue Growth and Sales Forecast 2025

Majorly fuelling the growth of 1, 3 butanediol market is extensive application of 1,3 butanediol for cosmetic and pharmaceutical products that witness extensive demand. Gaining from exponential growth of end users such as personal care and pharmaceutical industry, the growth of 1,3 butanediol market is expected to be promising in the years ahead. This accounts for the 1,3 butanediol market predicted to be worth US$178.5 mn by 2024.

This report researches the worldwide 1,3-Butanediol market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 1,3-Butanediol breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global 1,3-Butanediol market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1,3-Butanediol.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ 1,3-Butanediol capacity, production, value, price and market share of 1,3-Butanediol in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

OXEA

DAICEL

KH Neochem

1,3-Butanediol Breakdown Data by Type

Chemical synthesis

Fermentation

1,3-Butanediol Breakdown Data by Application

Cosmetic

Industrial

1,3-Butanediol Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

1,3-Butanediol Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 1,3-Butanediol capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key 1,3-Butanediol manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 1,3-Butanediol :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

