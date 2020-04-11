Global ​Frozen Food Market Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2025

“Global Frozen Food Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Freezing food preserves it from the time it is prepared to the time it is eaten. Since early times, farmers, fishermen, and trappers have preserved grains and produce in unheated buildings during the winter season.[1] Freezing food slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species. In the food commodity industry, there are two processes: mechanical and cryogenic (or flash freezing). The freezing kinetics is important to preserve the food quality and texture. Quicker freezing generates smaller ice crystals and maintains cellular structure. Cryogenic freezing is the quickest freezing technology available due to the ultra low liquid nitrogen temperature −196 °C (−320 °F)
Cryogenic or (flash freezing) of food is a more recent development, but is used by many leading food manufacturers all over the world. Cryogenic equipment uses very low temperature gases – usually liquid nitrogen or solid carbon dioxide – which are applied directly to the food product.””
Europe to grow at a CAGR of around 4% by 2020. As clean label products are in high demand in the European frozen food market, companies have been compelled to eliminate artificial ingredients from frozen food products to appeal to health-conscious consumers. In this region, people are willingly paying more for healthier frozen food options, as they are organic, convenient, and completely natural. Also, the manufacturers are coming up with innovative products such as limited and seasonal frozen food, which are vegan and free from preservatives.
Though on-the-go food is the new meal trend in Europe, many value- and health-conscious consumers are opting for healthy alternatives and better-for-you products as a substitute for snacks and fast food products. However, the high preference for on-the-go food products stems from the fact that most working people do not have time to cook. Also, innovations in defrosting technologies are creating new opportunities for frozen food that can be consumed both inside and outside the home. With the growing demand for portable frozen food, the market is expected to witness immense growth in the coming years.
The global Frozen Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.04 during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Frozen Food market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Frozen Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Frozen Food in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Frozen Food market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Frozen Food market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
