Global ​Frozen Food Market Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Freezing food preserves it from the time it is prepared to the time it is eaten. Since early times, farmers, fishermen, and trappers have preserved grains and produce in unheated buildings during the winter season.[1] Freezing food slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species. In the food commodity industry, there are two processes: mechanical and cryogenic (or flash freezing). The freezing kinetics is important to preserve the food quality and texture. Quicker freezing generates smaller ice crystals and maintains cellular structure. Cryogenic freezing is the quickest freezing technology available due to the ultra low liquid nitrogen temperature −196 °C (−320 °F)

Cryogenic or (flash freezing) of food is a more recent development, but is used by many leading food manufacturers all over the world. Cryogenic equipment uses very low temperature gases – usually liquid nitrogen or solid carbon dioxide – which are applied directly to the food product.””

Europe to grow at a CAGR of around 4% by 2020. As clean label products are in high demand in the European frozen food market, companies have been compelled to eliminate artificial ingredients from frozen food products to appeal to health-conscious consumers. In this region, people are willingly paying more for healthier frozen food options, as they are organic, convenient, and completely natural. Also, the manufacturers are coming up with innovative products such as limited and seasonal frozen food, which are vegan and free from preservatives.

Though on-the-go food is the new meal trend in Europe, many value- and health-conscious consumers are opting for healthy alternatives and better-for-you products as a substitute for snacks and fast food products. However, the high preference for on-the-go food products stems from the fact that most working people do not have time to cook. Also, innovations in defrosting technologies are creating new opportunities for frozen food that can be consumed both inside and outside the home. With the growing demand for portable frozen food, the market is expected to witness immense growth in the coming years.

The global ​Frozen Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.04 during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the ​Frozen Food market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of ​Frozen Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of ​Frozen Food in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global ​Frozen Food market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global ​Frozen Food market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nestle

Nomad Foods

Bonduelle

Charal

Findus Group

FrosTA

Mascato Spain

Dr. August Oetker

McCain Foods

Orogel Group.

Market size by Product

Frozen Ready Meals

Frozen Fish and Seafood

Frozen Meat Products

Frozen Pizza

Frozen Potato Products

Frozen Bakery Products

Market size by End User

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ​Frozen Food are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

