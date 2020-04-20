Glioblastoma Treatment Drugs Market Report 2016 – 2026 | | Opportunities & Challenges – Major Players are – F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co.

Brain tumors is one of the leading cause of cancer which is common among children and teenagers. Glioblastoma (GBM) is most common grade four tumor, is malignant and contains dead tumor cells. It is also called as Glioblastoma multiforme, it has variants of giant cell Glioblastoma and gliosarcoma found in cerebral hemisphere of brain. The exact cause of this tumor is not known but is also found in spinal cord and represents about 15.4% of all primary brain tumors. Glioblastoma is also difficult to treat because of number of different types of cells and thus combines various treatment plans combined. The drugs involved in treating glioblastoma are antineoplastic orcytotoxic drugs. There is significant development in chemotherapy drugs to treat the malignant tumors and each year there are new drugs in the market to overcome the blood-brain barrier.

Glioblastoma Treatment Drugs Market: Drivers & Restraints

Glioblastoma is a complicated disease and thus the treatment for it involves various approaches combining various treatments which is the major market driver for Glioblastoma treatment drugs market. Treating such tumors is a challenge which forces the researchers to look for diagnosis and newer chemotherapy drugs. Changing demography, access to healthcare facilities and financial demands are some factors which are lagging in the further developments of glioblastoma. Gaining better understanding of this disease and efficient treatment will improvise which is only possible through developments in molecular mechanisms, clinical trials leading to more promising and tailored therapeutic approaches.

Glioblastoma Treatment Drugs Market: Segmentation

The Glioblastoma treatment drugs market can be segmented on the basis of drug class and distribution channel.

Based on the drug class the Glioblastoma treatment drugs market can be segmented into following:

Antineoplastic VEGF/VEGFR Inhibitors Alkylating Agents Miscellaneous Antineoplastic



Based on the distribution channel the glioblastoma treatment drug market can be segmented into following:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Organizations

Long Term Care Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Glioblastoma Treatment DrugsMarket: Overview

The market for Glioblastoma treatment drugs will grow significantly as the increasing cases of glioblastoma where doctors are looking for newer drugs and treatment methods to overcome the disease. ‘Quality of life’ has become an essential factor in the survival of cancer patients which is driving the market for new drug development methods with different approaches. It is a leading cause of cancer in children and males it is mostly encountered in the developed economies as U.S, U.K and Asian countries. There are various organizations which are supporting Glioblastoma patients and efforts are being taken to improvise the treatments related to it.

Glioblastoma Treatment DrugsMarket: Region-wise Outlook

Worldwide, there are an estimated 240,000 cases related to brain cancer and Glioblastoma is most common and lethal disease. Every year in U.S there are about 18000 people diagnosed with GBM and in European countries 25000 cases therefore there is prime incidences of this disease. More treatments are coming forward which can be used alone or in combination with radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but there are chances of reappearance. For long term survival of in glioblastoma, there are newer combination therapies studied and various clinical trials are in order to fight against these disease.

Glioblastoma TreatmentDrugs Market: Key Players

The key players for the Glioblastoma Treatment Drugs Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Sandoz, Arbor Pharms LLC., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc.