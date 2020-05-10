Glaze Modifier Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2018 – 2028

A collective analysis on ‘Glaze Modifier Market’ by Persistence Market Research offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are compiled in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

Introduction

Glaze modifiers are one of the main components that enhance the glaze of the surface of ceramic and glass products / items in toiletry, flooring and other construction areas. The glaze modifiers affect the characteristics such as transparency and opacity of a ceramic product/item. Different types of glaze modifiers are used in the industry that serve several purposes. More so, the glaze modifiers are also used throughout the firing process at different time intervals to get the most elegant design. For instance, bentonite glaze modifiers are mainly used during the firing process in order to keep the components into suspension while suspender glaze modifiers are used after the completion of firing process to keep the heavy components from setting out. Enhancing the glaze on the ceramic ware or glassware also leverages the profit margin of end users as glazing process acts as value addition to the product. As glaze modifiers play a significant role apart from the process, the market for glaze modifier is anticipated to remain driven throughout the forecast period.

Glaze Modifier Market: Dynamics

While the use of glaze modifiers in glazing process has followed a scientific approach much recently, the market for glaze modifiers is considered to remain driven over the forecast period. The pottery products are in a greater demand in recent times owing to the aesthetic appearance and the home interior trends, the market for glaze modifier will continue to remain driven. The development in the infrastructural development in commercial and residential sectors also act as the fueling factors to the glaze modifier market. The demand for ceramic tiles in the construction industry has seen a rise and hence, the demand for glaze modifier also increases in tandem with it as the production capabilities increases.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27349

The market penetration of glaze modifiers in industrialized nations such as The United States and several countries of Europe is comparatively higher. The lack of such advanced products in the developing countries compels the end users in these regions to rely on the conventional glaze modifiers. Such a market scenario crafts a grey area in the glaze modifier market as the demand for such products is higher in the countries of South Asia and East Asia (countries such as China, ASEAN countries, among others). A lack of modern glaze modifiers can act as a restraint for the global market. The market is also noted to be very region specific as the buyers of glaze modifier prefer local manufacturers over regional or global players. Hence, marketing the products can prove to be a challenge for regional producers of glaze modifier.

Additionally, heavy metals such as chromium and lead are primarily used in the ceramic glazing. These metals are studied and found to be leaching in the environment when exposed to hot or acidic water. It has also been found that this occurs when improper manufacturing techniques are incorporated. Due to many such incidences, the ceramic glazes are stringently monitored by government authorities owing to the toxicity and bioaccumulation.

Glaze Modifier Market: Segmentation

The global glaze modifier market can be segmented on the basis of function and substrate type.

On the basis of function, the global glaze modifier market can be segmented into:

Opalescence Glaze Modifier

Bentonite Glaze Modifier

Opacifiers Glaze Modifier

Suspenders Glaze Modifier

Gums Glaze Modifier

Miscellaneous Glaze Modifier

On the basis of substrate type, the global glaze modifier market can be segmented into:

Ceramic ware

Glass ware

Glaze Modifier Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the market for glaze modifier is mainly concentrated in the Asia Pacific region due to a comparatively higher production of pottery products. Developing countries such as China are expected to remain in the forefront of the consumption of glaze modifiers. Asia pacific is also estimated to remain one of the fastest expanding region in the global glaze modifier market. Following Asia Pacific, North America glaze modifier market is anticipated to grow at a relatively moderate pace over the forecast period. Europe market is a relatively mature market and is forecast to grow with a steady pace along with Latin America and Middle East & Africa market.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27349

The market is noted to be highly fragmented. Some of the market participants in the global glaze modifier market identified across the value chain include Sukaso Ceracolours Ltd, OPAQUE CERAMICS, ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ, OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Indulor Group, among others.