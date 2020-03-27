Glaucoma – Competitive Landscape, Epidemiology Forecast, and Pipeline Analysis

Glaucoma refers to a group of diseases that tend to damage the optic nerve, resulting in vision loss and blindness. It is usually caused due to fluid building up in the anterior part of the eye, which increases pressure inside the eye. It can affect people of all ages but is most common in adults aged between 70 to 80 years. If not treated, people with glaucoma slowly lose their peripheral vision and miss objects to the side and out of the corner of their eye. Over time, straight-ahead vision may decrease until no vision remains.

The report covers disease overview along with currently available diagnostic and treatment methods; detailed product profiles of pipeline assets; and segmentation of pipeline assets by company, phase of development, route of administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA), and molecule type.

Highlights of the report:

Vyzulta, manufactured and marketed by Bausch Health Companies Inc. has been approved by the USFDA (Food and Drug Administration) for the treatment of glaucoma.

There are approximately 10+ drugs in the glaucoma pipeline.

Vyzulta by Bausch Health Companies Inc., Azopt by Alcon Laboratories Inc., and Rhopressa by Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., are some key drug candidates in the pipeline. Other prominent players include Shire plc, Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Nicox S.A., and Allergan plc.

Recent Advancements in glaucoma pipeline:

In September 2018, the USFDA approved latanoprostophthalmic emulsion 0.005% (Xelpros, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited) to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma.

In August 2018, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DSM Biomedical Inc., reported that they have expanded their collaborative research, development, and license agreement for the better treatment of glaucoma.

In December 2018, the USFDA approved Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% for lowering elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Objective of the report:

The glaucoma competitive landscape report plays a key role in tracking emerging players in the market and helping the clients with their decision-making capabilities, and drive counter market strategies in order to gain competitive advantage.

To understand the challenges, opportunities, and vulnerabilities across the research and development of glaucoma drugs.

Identify the relationship between the product and use it for target finding, drug repurposing, and precision medicine.

In licensing and out licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with progressing projects for glaucoma to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

Segmentation of phases featured in the report:

Marketed products

Clinical stage products (Phase III, Phase II and Phase I)

Non-clinical stage products (Pre-clinical and discovery)

Inactive (dormant) and discontinued products

Coverage of marketed and pipeline research activities on glaucoma report:

Comprehensive product profiles of marketed and pipeline products covering their research and development activities; regulatory milestones of marketed products; and competitive landscape of other strategic development affairs outlining drug designations, collaboration, and licensing details, mergers and acquisitions, patent information, and technology used.

Epidemiology forecast of Glaucoma in the seven major markets (7MM):

This section of the report provides incident/prevalent cases of glaucoma along with further segmentation of patient pool by age, gender, and severity (depending on the availability of information) in the seven major markets (7MM) i.e. the U.S., EU5 (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the U.K.), and Japan.

Recent and upcoming strategic development activities and therapeutic segmentation in the report:

This part of the report covers details about the key recent and upcoming national and international conferences in the year. Also provided is the segmentation of marketed therapeutic assets by region, pipeline therapeutic assets by clinical trial region and status, attribute analysis, and launch timeline analysis of higher phase products (Filed, Phase III).

Company profiles in the report:

The report also provides detailed profiles of key companies covering their business overview and services offered by them.

Scope of the report:

The overview of therapeutic marketed and pipeline activity for glaucoma across the complete product development phases and cycle.

Complete detailed overview on the clinical trials as well as the pre-clinical and other research studies.

Intrinsic analysis of glaucoma products with key coverage of strategic developmental activities, such as licensing and collaboration deals, merger and acquisitions, patents issued, designations, technologies and chemical information.

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage, region, route of administration, and molecule type.

Listing and coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects for glaucoma.

An internal view of the performance of the trials in terms of status, recruitment, and sponsor.

