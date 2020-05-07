Glass Testing Equipment Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2018-2028

With the rapid growth in the glass industry, the demand for glass testing equipment is also increasing rapidly. Glass testing equipment is used for the measurement of various parameters such as tension, breaking force, and rupture of a glass. Also, the increasing use of glass testing equipment by glass merchants and building contractors is driving the growth of glass testing equipment market. Moreover, the growing usage of glass materials in food & beverages packing industries is creating significant growth opportunities for glass testing equipment market.

The increasing demand for ultra-thin glasses for flat screens, majorly in Asia Pacific and Europe is propelling the growth of glass testing equipment market. Also, stringent government rules and regulations to replace plastics with glass is supporting the adoption of glass products and which in turn, is generating the huge demand for glass testing equipment. In addition, the growing usage of glass in automotive, construction, and sound proofing applications is creating the demand for glass testing equipment. Moreover, with the emergence of advanced manufacturing technologies in various industrial sectors, the demand for Glass Testing Equipment is expected to proliferate.

Stringent Safety Standards in Automotive Industry

Glass used in Automotive Industry has to undergo different types of testing and safety regulations. Manufacturers/Supplier of glass testing equipment need to make sure that the glass used in cars, buses, trucks and vehicles such as mobile homes, caravans must comply with stringent safety standards. These stringent regulations are driving the growth of glass testing equipment market.

Regulations which are applicable to glass for Automotive use are:

United Nations ECE Regulation 43 – These are applicable to safety glazing materials which are used as windscreens for power driven vehicles. Manufacturers of Glass Testing Equipments are offering various type of testing services which are in compliance with these stringent standards. These tests include color test, resistance to fire, high temperature test, abrasion tests and other critical tests.

European EC Directive 92/22, adapted by 2001/92/EC– This standard is applicable to safety glazing material for motor vehicles

European EC Directive 2009/144 – This standard is applicable to windscreen and glazing components which are used in tractors for agricultural purpose

In addition, the growing usage of glass testing equipment for mandatory periodic safety tests in industries is boosting the demand of glass testing equipment market. Apart from this, increasing precision, service life, and portability of glass testing equipment is also one of the major factors which supports the adoption of glass testing equipment.

Glass Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Glass Testing Equipment Market on the Basis of Product Type:

Glass Measurement Gauge

Glass Stress Viewer

Coating Detector

Glass Analysis Accessories

Segmentation of Glass Testing Equipment Market on the Basis of End Use:

Glass Manufacturers

Glass Packaging Companies

Building Contractors

Others

Glass Testing Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global glass testing equipment market are Merlin Laser, GSR Laser Tools, Ceralabel-Green, Glass Technology Services Ltd., Presto, Instron, ZwickRoell, Arg International, Laser Tools, Presto Testing Instruments, Canned Instrument Ltd., and Duran Group.

Glass Testing Equipment Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is projected to capture the significant market share in terms of value in glass testing equipment market owing to the increasing urbanization and rapid infrastructural development in various countries of the region such as China, India, and Japan. Also, the economic stability and substantial production of glass in the regions are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of glass testing equipment market in the Asia Pacific. Moreover, Europe and North America are expected to capture substantial market share in global glass testing equipment market due to significant investments in construction sector and rapid demand for glass in food & beverage sectors of the region. Moreover, the presence of key glass testing equipment provider in the U.S. is also supporting the significant growth of glass testing equipment market in North America. Furthermore, the glass testing equipment markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness high growth rates owing to the rapid industrialization in various countries such as GCC Countries, Brazil, and Mexico.