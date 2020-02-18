Glass Tableware Market: To Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2026 | Bormioli Rocco Group, Lenox Corporation, World Kitchen LLC, LaOpala R.G. Ltd., Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Glass tableware includes crockery, cutlery, and other objects made from glass and are used for serving and eating meals at a table. Globally, the glass tableware market growth is supported by social, economic, and demographic factors. The major contributors are – economic development in emerging countries, development of innovative glass tableware products, improvement in manufacturing and packaging technologies, and growing disposable household income.

The glass tableware industry pays high tariffs on gas as compared to other industries. Higher cost of soda ash, which accounts for over 30% of overall cost of production of glass products, hampers the growth of the industry. Lower profit margins are due to increase in raw material, power, and fuel prices. Development of colorful and strong glassware requires addition of metals such as lead which are costlier and not abundant in nature. This hampers the scope of variety and development of products, which in turn is likely to restrain the growth of the glass tableware market.

Transition in the lifestyle and rise in disposable income is responsible for the growth of the glass tableware market. With rapid urbanization, purchasing behavior of consumers and adoption of trendy lifestyles are leading to the high demand for glass tableware products. Beverageware and tableware products will witness a significant rise in demand due to rise in consumption of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Increase in number of pubs, bars, and other fine dining places is resulting in the use of glass tableware products. Growth of the hotel & catering industry is projected to drive demand for glass tableware in the near future. Increase in investments in the hotel & catering industry in emerging countries such as India and China has fueled the growth of the glass tableware industry.

French consumers want choices and style. Therefore, the production of glass tableware, which defines class and elegance, is growing at a significant rate. Change in lifestyle and increased adoption of luxury lifestyle will fuel the growth of beverageware and tableware in France. Luxury dining is expected to increase the demand for glass tableware.

A noticeable trend in the glass tableware market is the shift from old-fashioned designs to new fashionable products. Crystal glasses are emerging as a new trend in the barware market. Innovative shapes and designs are the dynamic factors, influencing the purchase decisions of consumers. The trend of using natural materials has led to the style of using natural colors in the products.

The glass tableware market is segmented into beverageware, tableware, baby bottles and others. Beverageware refers to the vessels that contain beverages or liquid food for consumption. The beverageware segment includes tea pots, coffee or tea jugs, pitchers, and coffee brewers, among others. Rapid urbanization is contributing to the growth of this segment. The tableware segment is further classified into glass, cups, and mugs. Rapid growth of infant population in countries such as India, China, and others is leading to the rise in sale of baby bottles. Also, it is a fact that diet can affect the quality of breast milk.

It is becoming difficult for new mothers to breastfeed their babies due to their unhealthy lifestyle which boosts the demand for baby bottles. The others segment includes cookpots, roasters, casseroles, bakeware, bowls, food warmers, and measuring jugs. Beverageware and tableware accounts for major share in the global glass tableware market. The beverageware segment is expected to experience a CAGR of3.1% over the forecast period due to increase in demand for fine dining and rapid urbanization. Increased birth rate and low infant mortality rate in developing countries like India, China, and other Asian countries is leading to the growing demand for baby bottles in the Asia Pacific region.

North America and Europe are anticipated to account for major market share due to sophisticated lifestyles and high spending rate. Increase in demand for glass tableware products in Europe and North America will result in the increased production of these products. Also, these regions will remain the prime markets for tableware products due to vast distribution networks.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness steady growth owing to rise in per capita disposable income along with rapid urbanization. The U.S. market will hold the major share in the glass tableware market and is expected to have a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period owing to high demand in this region. The U.S. is a technologically advanced country and manufacturers are trying to incorporate varied technologies to keep up with the growing demand. Germany accounts for major share in the Western Europe glass tableware market and its share is expected to rise over the forecast period.

The glass tableware market is fragmented across the globe. Companies are manufacturing innovative products to retain their market share. Key players in the glass tableware market include Libbey Inc., Arc International SA, and Anchor Hocking LLC, Sisecam Group. Other prominent players include Bormioli Rocco Group, Lenox Corporation, World Kitchen LLC, LaOpala R.G. Ltd., Borosil Glass Works Ltd., and Kavalier Glass A.S.