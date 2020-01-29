Glass Tableware Market to be Driven by Growth of Catering Industry Till 2025

The Global Glass Tableware Market is expected to reach USD 13.47 billion by 2025, from USD 10.8 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Glass Tableware Market, By Product Type (Beverageware, Tableware, Baby Bottles, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Market Competitors: Global Glass Tableware Market

Libbey Inc.

ARC International S.A

Anchor Hocking LLC

Şişecam Group

Bormioli Rocco S.r.l.

Wuerttembergische Metallwarenfabrik AG

Lenox Corporation

World Kitchen LLC

LaOpala RG Limitied

Borosil Glass Works Ltd

Kavalierglass of North America, Inc.

Termisil Huta Szkla Wolomin S.A.

The Oneida Group

DeLi

Zhejiang Chengtai Industrial Co., Ltd.

Pearl Glass

Ocean Glass Public Company Limited

ABERT SPA

Anhui Deli daily Glass Co., Ltd.

China Yong Feng Yuan Co., LTD.

Belleek Pottery Ltd. (UK)

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (USA)

Pfaltzgraff

Mikasa

KOMPASS INTERNATIONAL SA

Competitive Analysis: Global Glass Tableware Market

The Global Glass Tableware Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of organic pigments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Glass Tableware Market

Glass tableware is defined as the object that is made from glass such as cups, wine glass, cutlery items and others.

Due to change in the lifestyle of population and disposable incomes has a major drivers for the growth of this market.

The European Union is the world’s largest glass market, both in terms of production and consumption. The European glass industry comprises of around 1,000 companies and accounts for more than one-quarter of the non-metallic mineral sector. The glass industry in Europe, as is the case worldwide, is highly concentrated, with over 80 per cent of glass produced bylessthan a dozen multinationals each employing over 1,000 employees. The other companies are small or medium-sized, mainly producing specialist or luxury glass products. There were 180,000 people directly employed in the glass industry in the EU-27 in 2013, with up to 500,000 jobs indirectly linked to the industry.

Market Drivers:

Change in lifestyle

Adoption of luxuries items

Growth of the hotel

Growth of catering industry

Disposable incomes

Market Restraint:

Competitions among the market player

Availability of cheap products

Segmentation: Global Glass Tableware Market

By Product Type

Beverageware

Tableware

Baby Bottles

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global glass tableware market

Analyze and forecast glass tableware market on the basis of product type

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product type

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

