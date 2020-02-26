Scope of the Report:

At present, global economy is fluctuant, and most countries take measures to stimulate the economy, especially in Japan, Europe, Australia and the resources providing countries, like Russia, Middle East, Brazil etc. In many fields, China is the largest consumer, but in the past several years, China’s economic growth slows .The China government is reforming the economic structure, to release energy of economy. USA economy is relatively stable with low-speed-growth, but in future, it also is full of risk. In Southeast Asia, the economy also is fluctuated the economic base is comparatively unsubstantial, due to the exchange fluctuations. In India, although many people look to further increase in India, but the economic aggregate is too low and the infrastructure is behindhand and inefficient. In a long term, India will keep a stable and low growth in economy, due to its economic structure and bureaucratic system.