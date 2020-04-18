Glass Packaging Market Opportunity Analysis, Regional Demand & Segment Forecasts 2019- 2025 | Consol Glass, Owens-Illinois Inc., Ardagh Packaging Group PLC, Piramal Glass, AGI Glaspac, Vidrala SA, Hindustan National Glass

Global Glass Packaging Market value and volume for a period ranging amid 2015 to 2025, imply the annual consumption with forecast to 2025. The report covers the market trends including drivers, restraints, value chain and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The global glass packaging market revenue is estimated to reach USD 135.52 billion driven by the increasing demand for the product from numerous end-use industries, majorly from the beverage industry.

The key trends in Global Glass Packaging Market are due to the growing demand for innovative packaging products, the same has shifted from plastic to glass in due to growing consumer demand. These trends also resemble with the growing consumer penchant for glass bottles as it controls the toxicity of glass bottles and ultra-low levels of entangling. Furthermore, glass packaging is better in terms of aesthetic appearance of the various products. It is visible and evident across various wine and spirit brands. It is simpler to manufacture various base types and emboss labels that appeal to consumers. Also the better appearance delivers various brand stories to customers.

Glass Packaging Market: Key Players are Consol Glass, Owens-Illinois Inc., Ardagh Packaging Group PLC, Piramal Glass, AGI Glaspac, Vidrala SA, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Nampak Ltd, Amcor Ltd, Carib Glassworks Ltd, VITRO, Gerresheimer AG and Toyo Glass Co. Ltd. among others.

The key trend in the global glass packaging market includes recycling and reduction in the weight of these containers. Suppliers are gradually increasing the usage of cullet to reduce the production and landfill cost. Furthermore, the weight of container glass has been reduced by nearly 30% since the earlier era resulting in the material posing a tough competition for its largest competitor, i.e., plastics.

Overall, the global glass packaging market has seen an increase from 26% to roughly 33% of recycled content over the past five years. Some companies in North America run their facilities at recycled glass rates of 50% or more, with one of the glass plants averaging above 90% recycled content. The growing trend of immigration of people from other counties to the region, especially the U.S., is expected to augment the U.S. glass packaging market via numerous end-use industries.

The global glass packaging market is fragmented where the top three players accounted for a market share of over 30% in 2017. Owens-Illinois accounted for the largest market share in the same year. Top global supplier of container glass includes Owens-Illinois, Ardagh, Verallia, and Vidrala with 80, 35, 33, and 8 number of plants, respectively. Furthermore, North America and Europe are the most consolidated marketplaces across the globe with two to three players accounting for nearly 50%. China has the largest number of glass converters of about 900. China is also the largest producer as well as exporter of container glass.

