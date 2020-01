Glass Packaging Market By Leading Manufacturers and Product Types With Region By 2020| Gerresheimer AG, Owens-Illinois Inc., Vetropack Holding AG

The market dynamics for glass packaging is highly fragmented and the leading six players hold 35% share in the global market. Gerresheimer AG, Owens-Illinois Inc., Vetropack Holding AG, Ardagh Group, Saint-Gobain S.A., and Vidrala SA. are the leading players in the global glass packaging market. These companies use advanced business strategies to maintain their stand in the global glass packaging market. However, various small and medium players working across geographies are also making efforts to strengthen their position in the market.

In order to curb pollution, several companies are focusing on product recycling. This is likely to help companies gain traction due to increasing environmental consciousness among users. For instance, Ardagh Group has improved recycling efforts in its glass packaging business in North America. This initiative has also increased the furnace performance and reduced energy consumption during glass packaging.

According to TMR, the global glass packaging market is expected to reach US$55.24 bn by the end forecast period in 2020. This market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2014 and 2020.

Among the various applications, alcohol beverages (except beer) has emerged dominant. The alcohol beverage segment held more than 40% of the market in 2013. According to the regional analysis, Asia Pacific is leading the global glass packaging market and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast tenure.

Get The Sample Report With TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1614

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Research Description

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.2.1 Global Glass Packaging Market Segmentation, by Application and Region

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Research Scope And Assumptions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Packaging Market, 2013 – 2020 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Mn)

2.2 Glass Packaging: Market Snapshot (2013 and 2020)

Chapter 3 Global Glass Packaging Market – Industry Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Glass Packaging: Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Increasing Beer Consumption To Strengthen Demand For Glass Bottles

3.3.1.1 Global Beer Consumption, By Region, 2008 – 2012 (Bn Liters)

3.3.1.2 Global Beer Packaging Market Volume Share, By Material, 2012 And 2020

3.3.2 Rising Demand For Glass In Pharmaceutical Packaging Likely To Boost Glass Packaging Market

3.3.2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2012 And 2020

3.3.2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, 2013 – 2020 (US$ Bn)

3.4 Market Restraints

3.4.1 Growing Popularity Of Plastics To Hamper Market Growth Of Glass Packaging

3.4.1.1 Global Plastic Production, 2012 – 2020 (Mn Tons)

3.5 Market Opportunity

3.5.1 Consumer Inclination Towards Glass As A Mode Of Packaging To Provide Growth Opportunities

3.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.6.3 Threat Of New Entrants

3.6.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.6.5 Degree Of Competition

3.7 Glass Packaging: Company Market Share Analysis, 2013

3.7.1 Glass Packaging: Company Market Share Analysis, 2013 (%)

3.8 Glass Packaging: Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.8.1 Glass Packaging: Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Glass Packaging Market – Application Analysis

4.1 Global Glass Packaging Market: Application Overview

4.1.1 Global Glass Packaging Market Volume Share, By Application, 2013 And 2020

4.2 Alcoholic Beverages (Excluding Beer)

4.2.1 Global Glass Packaging Market For Alcoholic Beverages (Excluding Beer), 2013 – 2020 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Mn)

4.3 Beer

4.3.1 Global Glass Packaging Market For Beer, 2013 – 2020 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Mn)

4.4 Food & Beverages

4.4.1 Global Glass Packaging Market For Food & Beverages, 2013 – 2020 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Mn)

4.5 Pharmaceuticals

4.5.1 Global Glass Packaging Market For Pharmaceuticals, 2013 – 2020 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Mn)

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Global Glass Packaging Market For Other Applications, 2013 – 2020 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Mn)