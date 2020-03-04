Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites Market Exclusive Analysis Report 2019: By PPG Industries, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd., Jushi Group, Saint-Gobain, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.And others

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites Market is going to be great in the forecast year in terms of CAGR levels, production, Consumption, revenue, Gross margin, Cost, Gross, market share. There are several key players and brands which are making moves like developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and acquisitions in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites market. The report additionally proves important in relation to explaining what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are for the market. The report also has all of the employer profile of the lead players and brands in the Chemical and Materials Industry which are driving the market. Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites Market report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites industry across different regions. The SWOT analysis is used to discover the market drivers and restraints. Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites Market report gives a top to bottom examination of the market as far as income and developing business sector patterns.

Key Competitors:

PPG Industries Inc., Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd., Jushi Group, Saint-Gobain, ASAHI FIBER GLASS Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, AGY, CTG Group, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Braj Binani Group, China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd., BGF Industries Inc., SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG, Jiangsu Jiuding New Materials Co. Ltd., Celanese Corporation, Quantum Composites, Reliance Industries Limited, PFG FIBER GLASS CORPORATION and Advanced Composites Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Celanese Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire Next Polymers Ltd. with their expertise and capabilities focused on the production of engineering thermoplastic compounders. This acquisition is expected to help Celanese establish their dominance in the region of India and also help in expanding the production capabilities in the region.

In July 2017, Owens Corning announced that they had completed the acquisition of Aslan FRP a division of Hughes Brothers Inc. with expertise in production of glass and carbon fiber reinforced polymer products. With the completion of this acquisition product portfolio and capabilities of Owens Corning is expanded significantly.

Market Analysis:

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites Market was valued at an estimated USD 46.75 billion in 2018 and this value is expected to undergo grow with a CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, where the value will rise to 75.92 billion by 2026. The factors behind this rise in market value are its enhanced characteristics, such as high weight to strength ratio, easily molding characteristics.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of glass fiber reinforced plastics composites market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rise in usage and adoption of the product from various end-user industries due to their high weight-to-strength ratio is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Cost of processing, manufacturing and recycling of the product is very significant; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composites Market

By Resin Type

Thermoplastic, Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane

Others Cyanate Ester, Phenolic, Benzoxazine, Bismalimide (BMI)



By Manufacturing Process

Filament Winding, Compression & Injection Molding Process, Pultrusion, Resin Transfer Molding (RTM), Layup, Others

By End-Use Industry

Transportation Rail, Automotive

Construction & Infrastructure Decking & Railing, Rebars, Others

Wind Energy

Pipes & Tanks Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants, Pulp & Paper, Others

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense Interior, Exterior

Marine

Others Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Sporting Goods



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

