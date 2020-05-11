Glass Block Market : Top Key Players – Bormioli Rocco, Corning, Mulia Industrindo, Nippon Electric | 2026

Glass blocks, also known as glass bricks, are solid or hollow transparent architectural materials made from glass. Glass blocks are made up of silica, sodium, and lime. They are manufactured in various dimensions. Their appearance varies in size, style, opacity, and color. Glass blocks are used in different constructions such as commercial, industrial, and residential.

Increase in demand for glass block windows can be ascribed to their easy installation owing to the availability of pre-fabricated kits. Swapping old windows with glass block windows is easy. Installation of glass block windows requires glass block, pencil, silicone sealer, plastic spacers, wood screws, measuring tape, knife, plastic putty knife, and drill. Rise in usage of glass block windows in houses, commercial structures, and industrial constructions has been a key driver of the glass block market.

Earlier, glass blocks were used just in the factories. Glass blocks were later adopted in commercial and residential buildings. Glass block windows can be installed in rooms, exterior side of the house, toilets, and underground stores, as they allow natural light and help maintain privacy. They are used in commercial constructions and factories where they allow light and provide resistance to noise.

High cost of raw materials required in the manufacture of glass blocks is major challenge facing the glass block market. Glass blocks are primarily used to reduce the cost of energy. However, the glass blocks manufacturing process involves high consumption of energy. Natural gas and a few oil products are mainly used in manufacturing glass. Glass blocks are used to generate electricity from solar heat.

Glass blocks are used as windows, partitions, and shower cubicles in bathrooms across the globe. While increasing condensation rates of moisture which is further condensed to liquid state may leads to the deposition of mold over glass block material. This makes the bathroom grimy and unhygienic. Water vapor also damages window frames. This is expected to be another challenge facing the glass block market.

Glass Block Market: Segmentation Outlook

The global glass block market can be segmented based on application and region. Based on application, the glass block market can be classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Rise in construction of commercial buildings such as hospitals and business parks in developing regions is the prominent factor driving the demand for glass blocks during the forecast period.

Glass Block Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the glass block market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region of the global glass block market during the forecast period. Rise in development in the commercial sector, which includes information technology centers, hospitals, Business Park especially in countries such as India and China is a key factor which is expected to propel the demand for glass block during the forecast period.

The market in developed regions such as North America and Europe are expected to exhibit moderate growth rate due to the focus on vinyl and silicon fiberglass materials in these regions. These materials are being replaced by glass block materials in windows, doors, and walls.

Glass Block Market: Key Players

The global glass block market is fragmented. Large numbers of companies operate at the global and regional level. Key companies include Bormioli Rocco, Corning, Mulia Industrindo, Nippon Electric Glass, SCHOTT, Seves, and Saint Gobain.