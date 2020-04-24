Glandular Ingredients Market Value Chain and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Glandular ingredients are nutritional sources that are used as dietary supplements to support the functioning of specific glands. Glandular ingredients are processed by lyophilization of certain glands that are derived from animals. They are either prepared in a powder form or as an extract. The glandular ingredients are generally extracted from bovine(cow), porcine(pig) or ovine(sheep) that are range-fed and are inspected by the government for being disease-free. The glandular from animals raised in New Zealand and Australia are considered to be the best glandular ingredients for human consumption by most of the manufacturers as the animal husbandry regulations in these countries are considered the strictest. The glandular, freeze-dried without hormones or antibiotics are considered to be organic glandular ingredients.

Glandular Therapy as part of a Comprehensive Nutritional Program Many health professionals have recommended glandular ingredients as a part of the diet for individuals who do not obtain these nutrients from their daily intake. This can either be consumed in freeze-dried powder form or these can be consumed in encapsulated form. The recommendation of glandular ingredient consumption by the professionals as a part of a comprehensive nutritional program is based on the various research conducted.

Around 40% of the Europeans are regularly supplementing their diets and it estimated that this trend of consuming dietary supplements will increase. This will increase the demand of the glandular ingredients.

Glandular Ingredients: Segmentation The global glandular ingredients market is segmented on the basis of nature, form, source, type and end use.On the basis of nature, the global glandular ingredients market is segmented as-Organic, Conventional, On the basis of form, the global glandular ingredients market is segmented as-Powder

Extract, On the basis of source, the global glandular ingredients market is segmented as-Bovine,Porcine, Ovine

On the basis of type, the global glandular ingredients market is segmented as-Adrenal, Cortex, Medulla, Pancreas,Bone Marrow, Hypothalamus, Immuno-gland, Kidney, Liver, Thyroid, Thymus On the basis of end use, the global glandular ingredients market is segmented as-Dietary Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Sports Nutrition, Animal feed

Glandular Ingredients: Key Players Some of the leading players of global glandular ingredients market include Laboratorio Opoterapico Argentino S.A., Agri-lab Co-Products Ltd., Allergy Research Group LLC, American Biologics, Pure Natura ehf., Fallwood Corporation, American Laboratories, Inc., Food Science Corporation, MBi Nutraceuticals.

Glandular Ingredients: Key Developments American Laboratories, Inc. in collaboration with ChromaDex Corporation has developed an identity test for identification of the glandular ingredients in the year 2015. The test is for identification and verification of these ingredients in nutritional formulations. The minimum requirement of the glandular ingredients in the glandular related products has been set up by the FDA’s Dietary Supplement Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP). To comply with these, this technology has been developed.

Glandular Ingredients: Opportunities The consumer attention shifting from regular food consumption to alternative remedies to obtain certain specific nutrients has promoted the use of glandular ingredients as a supplement either separately or blended with others. These glandular ingredients are in huge demand by the pharmaceutical companies as the capsule demand of the glandular is being prescribed clinically for treating various disorders.

Glandular Ingredients: Regulations Various regulations are applied that have to be followed by the manufacturers of glandular ingredients as well as the manufacturers that use glandular ingredients for dietary supplements or animal feed. The United Nation’s FAO standards of organic, FDA’s Dietary Supplement Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), Food Act, 2014 are few of the regulations. These regulations have led to very few manufacturers that provide glandular ingredients. The animals from which the glandular are obtained are also to be approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the manufacture of glandular ingredients in the United States.