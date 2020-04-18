GIS Substations Market 2019 Trends, Review and Analysis

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global GIS Substations Market”, it include and classifies the Global GIS Substations Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

A GIS substation is a high voltage substation in which the major structures are contained in a sealed environment with sulfur hexafluoride gas as the insulating medium.

Gas insulated switchgears (GISs) are installed as substation equipment and receiving equipment for safe and stable supply of electricity. Circuit breakers, disconnectors, earthing devices, etc. are enclosed and stored in metal containers using a high-insulation-performance gas. Thus, the equipment is very compact, reliable, and safe.

A GIS Substation uses a superior dielectric gas, SF6, at moderate pressure for phase-tophase and phase-to-ground insulation. The high voltage conductors, circuit breaker interrupters, switches, current transformers, and voltage transformers are in SF6 gas inside grounded metal enclosures.

Our report researched the whole industry of GIS Substations including the global market, market status in different area and revenues for different types and applications of the industry, also including the financial status of vendors. Finally, from all these researches and analysis, we made some rational prediction, and the conclusions are as follows:

According to this study, over the next five years the GIS Substations market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 31020 million by 2024, from US$ 25120 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in GIS Substations business

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of GIS Substations market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the GIS Substations value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

High Voltage

Ultra High Voltage

Segmentation by application:

Power Transmission and Distribution

Manufacturing and Processing

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Fuji Electric

Hyundai

Eaton

Hyosung

Schneider Electric

Nissin Electric

Crompton Greaves

Xi’an XD High Voltage

NHVS

Shandong Taikai

Pinggao Electric

Sieyuan Electric

CHINT Group

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global GIS Substations consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of GIS Substations market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global GIS Substations manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the GIS Substations with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of GIS Substations submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

