Ginseng Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018-2028

XploreMR has compiled a study on ginseng, which offers an analysis and forecast of the ginseng market, in its publication titled, Ginseng Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2027. This report on the ginseng market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of ginseng over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the ginseng market. The report on the ginseng market also covers analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2027 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

Ginseng is an oval-shaped adaptogenic root that has medicinal properties. It is considered as an adaptogen because it regulates the metabolic stress present within the body. Due to the limited availability of wild ginseng, it is one of the most expensive herbs. Ginseng tea is a herbal tea that is predominantly used in Korean traditions, and is prepared using ginseng. It is also incorporated in various Asian recipes, and is extensively used in China and Korea. It has an earthy sweetness that can perfectly blend with rosemary, cinnamon, ginger, clove, chillies, and other spices, and therefore, is also used in the preparation of a variety of soups. Fresh ginseng is less bitter when compared to the dried variety. It can be also used as a tonic to improve the functioning of the kidneys, spleen, etc., and thus restore the energy in the body. There are different varieties of ginseng such as the American ginseng, Oriental ginseng, Siberian ginseng, etc., which differ in taxonomy.

Get Sample Copy Of Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/3524

Ginseng cultivation requires specific growth conditions, such as around 70% to 90% shade, specific temperature, soil pH, etc., and therefore, is cultivated only in certain regions around the world. Unpredictable changes in climate due to global warming can have a negative impact on the production of ginseng, and as such affect its market. But by using modern technology, ginseng can be cultivated under artificial shade. Also, the simulation of other specific conditions such as pH, temperature, moisture, etc., can help increase its production. The use of artificial shade and simulation of growth conditions have been practiced all around the world, and can enable an increase in its production. This is likely to have a positive impact on the ginseng market.

This report on the ginseng market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the ginseng market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way the market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of ginseng, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita consumption, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the ginseng market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the ginseng market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global market, covering detailed information based on region, source, end use, form and variety. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the ginseng market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to detailed profiles of these participants including financial information, strategy overview, and SWOT analysis, market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the ginseng market report include Korean Ginseng Export Corporation, Organika Health Products Inc, Daedong Korea Ginseng Co., Ltd., Ilhwa Co. Ltd., Korea Ginseng Corp., Ningbo Gianon Biotech Co., Ltd., RFI Ingredients, Inc., Koshiro Co Ltd., Sino-Nature International Co., Ltd., and Shanghai FanPharma Co., Ltd.

To develop the market estimates for ginseng, the overall production of ginseng in different regions and countries has been taken into account, which is followed by tracking the trade of ginseng and imports by major consuming countries. This is then cross-referenced by understanding the recent production and consumption trends in specific regions. The prices of ginseng have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country-level.

Our team of analysts review and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘XploreMR’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated byXploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are then cross-referenced withXploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the ginseng market.

Global Ginseng Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Source,Wild,Cultivated,Analysis by Form,Raw,Powder,Extract,Analysis by End Use,Personal Care Products,Dietary Supplements,Food and Beverage Processing,Pharmaceuticals Products,Analysis by Variety,Oriental Ginseng,American Ginseng,Siberian Ginseng,Others,Analysis by Region,North America,Latin America,Europe,China,Asia Pacific excluding China,Middle East & Africa.