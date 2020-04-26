The report “Ginger Ale Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2027” gives complete assessment of the latest trends, challenges of market.

The global “Ginger Ale Market” has witnessed changing patterns of consumer demand in the recent times. This research study is an attempt to understand the changes and the impact of this changes on the “Ginger Ale Market” across the world. The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market, acting as a source of valuable information for active market participants across the value chain and assisting them in capitalizing the opportunities as well as developing crucial business strategies. It also helps the companies operating in the market to understand the prevalent market trends and shaping their businesses accordingly.

Ginger ale is a carbonated non-alcoholic beverage made by using sugar, carbonated water, and ginger root or other artificial flavorings such as lemon or lime. Homemade ginger ale is soothing for digestive disturbances and contains probiotics and enzymes. It is a bubbly and refreshing drink and available in wide variety of flavors. Ginger ale is considered as a good flavor carrier due to its light taste. Ginger ale is generally used in cases of dry and sore throat, constipation, nausea, and vomiting etc. Thus considered as a healthy drink and market demand is growing rapidly. At times people also use ginger ale with beer flavor as a substitute for alcoholic beverages. Dry ginger ale is used as a mixer with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and also enjoyed as a soft drink. Sometimes, ginger ale is also mixed with mint flavor in order to get the extra taste of drink as a whole.

Market Segmentation:

The Ginger Ale market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and by regions. On the basis of product type, Ginger ale market can be segmented into golden ginger ale and dry ginger ale. Golden ginger ale is dark in color and stronger and bolder flavor compared to dry ginger ale and market demand for golden ginger ale is higher.

Based upon distribution channel, ginger ale market is segmented into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist stores, and others. Others include independent retailers and mass merchandisers. Supermarket/hypermarket market segment is anticipated to hold relatively high revenue share in the ginger ale market as the availability of large shelf space and also the availability of different brands in supermarkets, as consumers can compare the products and choose the better option for consumption.

Ginger Ale Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography, the ginger ale market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. In regional markets, North America is the largest producer and consumer of ginger ale. In North America, U.S. is the leading consumer of ginger ale in terms of volume and expected to experience stable growth over the forecast period. Ginger ale has low yeast and flavored with high-fructose corn syrup. In order to get citrus flavor, Lemon and lime juices are also often used while making the ginger ale. Ginger ale is expected to gain significant market demand in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Europe markets over the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Consumers are increasingly shifting from high-calorie beverages to the drinks that are usually less sweet and lighter in both taste and appearance. It has led the beverage companies to introduce new types of drinks and fuelling the ginger ale market worldwide. Furthermore, the wide-ranging variety of flavors of ginger ale also encouraging younger drinkers. Ginger ale is a common home remedy for heartburn and indigestion and to soothe sore throats. Furthermore, factors such as rising disposable income and introduction of new flavors into the market are other factors driving the ginger ale market growth globally.

However, rising concerns regarding added sugars and artificial ingredients is a major restraint in the market for ginger ale. In addition, sodas and soft drinks lead to calcium depletion in the body, this is also another major restraint in the global ginger ale market.

Ginger Ale Market Key Players:

The market for ginger ale is highly fragmented with a large number of regional and international players. Some of the major brands offered by major players in ginger ale market include Canada Dry, Bruce Cost Fresh, Vernors and Hansen Natural. Dr. Pepper Snapple Group is one of the leading producers in global Ginger Ale market. Some of the other key players in Ginger Ale market include Zevia, Blenheim Bottling Company, Inc, Starbucks Corporation, Honest Tea, A-Treat Bottling Company, Seagram, Buffalo Rock, Bulls head, Cadbury Schweppes P.L.C., etc.,

