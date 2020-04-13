Gift Cards Global Market 2019 Analysis By Key Players – Amazon, Walmart, Starbucks, Google Play, Zara, JCB Gift Card

Global Gift Cards Market

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Gift Cards Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Gift Cards market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Gift Cards market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 451400 million by 2024, from US$ 337600 million in 2019.

The global gift card market is going nowhere but up, a new survey finds. Persistence Market Research predicts that the international market for gift cards is likely to grow to $506 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% from $318 billion in 2017.

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.

The Gift Cards Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Segmentation by application:

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Amazon

ITunes

Walmart

Google Play

Starbucks

Home Depot

Walgreens

Sephora

Lowes

Carrefour

JD

Best Buy

Sainsbury’s

Macy’s

Virgin

IKEA

H&M

Zara

JCB Gift Card

AL-FUTTAIM ACE

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gift Cards market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Gift Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gift Cards players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gift Cards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Gift Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gift Cards Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Gift Cards Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Gift Cards Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Gift Cards Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Gift Cards Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Gift Cards by Players

3.1 Global Gift Cards Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Gift Cards Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Gift Cards Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Gift Cards Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Gift Cards by Regions

4.1 Gift Cards Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Gift Cards Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Gift Cards Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Gift Cards Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Gift Cards Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Gift Cards Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Gift Cards Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Gift Cards Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

