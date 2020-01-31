Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market 2019-2025 Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors” to its huge collection of research reports.

Gesture recognition is the ability of a device to identify and respond to different gestures, such as movement of hands, fingers, arms, head, or the entire body, of an individual.

Driver safety regulations by various governments have boosted the adoption of automotive gesture recognition systems due to provision of benefits such as improved maneuvering control, compatibility of vehicles electronic systems and drivability. However, high cost of integration and complexity may limit their adoption, hampering the automotive gesture recognition market growth. Manufacturers are investing heavily for upgrading the existing gesture recognition technology with advanced sensors, resulting in increased costs, further posing a threat to the industry growth.

Passenger cars will dominate the automotive gesture recognition market, generating a demand for over 32 million units over the forecast timeframe. Rising demand from infotainment, navigation and multimedia features in the vehicles will stimulate the industry penetration. Surging demand for medium and high-end passenger vehicle across the globe along with shifting customer preference towards highly advanced variants in given vehicle range will further boost the automotive gesture recognition market from passenger cars. Heavy commercial vehicle manufacturers are less likely to adopt these systems owing to less proximity of vehicles in public utilities.

Europe is anticipated to dominate the automotive gesture recognition market, crossing USD 6 billion over the next eight years. High penetration of the premium cars such as BMW 5 and 7 series across the region is expected to primarily support the regional dominance. Established automotive industry with substantial vehicle production is likely to further propel the revenue generation. North America automotive gesture recognition market will exhibit more than 40% CAGR from 2017 to 2024 owing to rising demand for these systems across the region. This high demand is credited to rising R&D investments by OEMs and shifting consumer preference towards advanced vehicle features.

This report focuses on the global Gesture Recognition in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Cognivue

Harman

Microsoft

Softkinetic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Touch Based Systems

Touchless Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Multimedia/Navigation/Infotainment

Door/Window

Sunroof

AC Blower

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

