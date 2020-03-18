“Germany Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019” is among the latest country specific policy report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist that offers comprehensive information on major policies governing renewable energy market in the country.

The report provides the current and future renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.

The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Scope:

– The report covers policy measures and incentives used by Germany to promote renewable energy.

— The report details promotional measures in Brazil both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country.

Reasons to buy:

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to —

— Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

— Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

— Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in the country.

— Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

Key Points from TOC:

1.1 List of Tables

2 Introduction

2.1 Renewable Energy Policy

2.2 GlobalData Report Guidance

3 Renewable Energy Policy, Germany

3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

3.2 Energy Act

3.3 National Renewable Energy Action Plan

3.4 Target Grid 2050 Concept

3.5 Renewable Energy Sources Act, 2017

3.6 Offshore Wind Act 2017

3.7 Renewable Energy Auctions

3.7.1 Onshore wind energy auctions

3.7.2 Offshore wind energy auctions

3.7.3 Photovoltaics auctions

3.7.4 Biomass auctions

3.7.5 Cross Border Auctions

3.7.6 Joint Auctions for Large Scale Onshore Wind and Solar Power Projects

3.7.7 Market Premium

3.8 Offshore Grid Development Plan 2030 (2017)

3.9 Emission Trading Scheme

3.10 Initiatives to Reduce Greenhouse and Carbon Dioxide Emissions

3.11 Tenants’ Solar Power Supply

3.12 Law on Energy and Climate fund

3.13 Seventh Energy Research Program- Innovations for the Energy Transition

3.14 Feed-in Tariff for Geothermal

3.15 Feed-in Tariff for Solar PV

3.16 Feed-in Tariff for Wind Power

3.17 Feed-in Tariff for Hydropower

3.18 Feed-in-Tariff for Biopower

3.19 Renewable Energies Heat Act

3.20 Market Incentive Program

3.21 KfW Renewable Energy Program

3.21.1 KfW Program for Offshore Wind Energy

3.22 Biofuel Sustainability Ordinance

3.23 Biofuel Quota

3.24 Biogas Subsidy

3.24.1 Flexibility Premium

3.24.2 Flexibility Surcharge

4 Appendix

4.1 Market Definitions

4.1.1 Power

4.1.2 Installed Capacity

4.1.3 Electricity Generation

4.1.4 Electricity Consumption

4.1.5 Renewable Energy Resources

4.2 Abbreviations

4.3 Bibliography

4.4 Methodology

4.5 Coverage

4.5.1 Secondary Research

4.5.2 Primary Research

4.5.3 Modeling and Forecasting

4.6 Contact Us

4.7 Disclaimer

