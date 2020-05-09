Geriatric Care Services Market Projected to Touch worth USD 850.0 billion by 2019

In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has included a new report titled “Geriatric Care Services Market” to its wide online database. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

As a result of changing demographics in the world, several countries are prominently becoming older societies. This along with the other factors such as industrialization and increasing proportion of women in labor force have led to shortage of informal caregivers consequently increasing the importance of formal caregivers for geriatrics in the society. The market formal care provided by private organizations is estimated as Geriatric Care Services Market in the present scope of research. Geriatric care services include a broad range of health, personal care and supportive services to meet the needs of elderly who possess limitations for self care due to injury, chronic illness, physical, mental and cognitive disability or other health related conditions. The services also include assistance with activities of daily living such as dressing, grooming, bathing, eating as well as daily instrumental activities such as house work and medication management. These services help people in maintaining or improving an optimal level of physical functioning and quality of life.

The geriatric care services market has been extensively analyzed on the basis of service type and geography. Type of geriatric care services includes home care services, institutional care services and adult day care services. Each geriatric care service type is further segmented considering the different types of care provided in these services. Home care services include home healthcare and non medical care services for the adults while institutional care services comprises nursing homes, assisted living, hospital based elderly services and independent senior living. Adult day care service has been segmented into medical and non medical care services. Home healthcare services include medical care, physiotherapy services, telehealth, palliative care and hospice care while non medical care in home care includes personal care, home making, meals and grocery, rehabilitation and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed for four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (RoW). This report includes an elaborate executive summary, which covers a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments that are contained in the report. It also provides an overall information and data analysis of the global geriatric care services market with respect to market segments based on technology, end users as well as geographic regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the global geriatric care services market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, and heat map analysis for various market players operating in different types of geriatric care services. heat map analysis for the global geriatric care services market is based services in various geographic regions and their respective revenue generation by the service providers.

Each of the segments have been analyzed on the basis of their current and future market size for the period 2011 to 2019, in terms of revenue generation in USD billion, considering 2011 and 2012 as the base years. The compounded annual growth rate (%CAGR) for each market segment has been provided for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 along with the estimations of market size.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants to help establish a strong presence and for existing market players to increase market share. A competitive landscape, mapping all the market players is provided in this report. The players profiled in this report include Amedisys Incorporated, Brookdale Senior Living Incorporated Extendicare Incorporated, Genesis HealthCare Corporation, Gentiva Health Services Incorporated, GGNSC Holdings, Home Instead Senior Care Incorporated, Kindred Healthcare Incorporated, Senior Care Centers of America, Skilled Healthcare Group Incorporated, Sunrise Senior Living Incorporated. Each of these market players are profiled in this report considering parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.

The global geriatric care services market is segmented as follows:

Geriatric Care Services Market, by Type

Home Care Health Care



Medical Care Physiotherapy services Telehealth Palliative Care Hospice Care



Non Medical Home Care

Personal care Home making Meals and Grocery Rehabilitation Others



Adult Day Care

Health Care Non Medical Care



Institutional Care Nursing Homes



Palliative Care Hospice Care Hospital Based Assisted Living Independent Senior Living



Geriatric Care Services Market, by Geography

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

India China Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World (RoW)

Latin America Middle East Africa Rest of RoW



