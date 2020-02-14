Geriatric Care Service Market will grow at 5.36% CAGR by 2024 – Kindred Healthcare Inc., Brookdale Senior Living, Senior Care Centers of America, Genesis Healthcare Corp

The United States population is aging at a rapid pace. Based on the data released in 2014 by the United Nations, it has been anticipated that by 2022, around 35% population would be more than the age of 60 years. The existence of a variety of long-term care services suppliers along with encouraging reimbursement schemes are few factors anticipated to fuel the expansion of the geriatric care services industry. Moreover, escalating older population who are inclined towards different medical conditions like orthopedic, neurological, respiratory & cardiovascular disorders along with rising technological innovations like the progress of specialty robots are skilled of supporting aged in executing everyday operations are anticipated to fuel the growth of geriatric care services industry.

The global geriatric care service market is expected to reach approximately USD 943.96 billion by the end of 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.36% over the forecast period.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Adult day care, institutional care, and home care services are the major product sections of geriatric care services industry. Home care services involve nonmedical home health care services and home care services. Adult day care services are branched further into non-medical healthcare and healthcare services. Institutional care services involve hospital-based services, nursing homes, independent senior living and assisted living. Institutional care services industry reported for almost 50% of the revenue. Though, home care services industry is anticipated to experience lucrative expansion during the forecast years. Rising demand for home care services amongst older people, the occurrence of chronic illnesses, patients recovering from surgical procedure is expected to enhance market growth over the forecast years. Furthermore, advantages linked with home care services like independent caretaking, the wish to live at home, and generally fewer care services spending are further anticipated to reinforce the growth of market positively. Poorer availability of other options like residential living, hospice, assisted living, etc. particularly in developing countries is estimated to restrain customer preferences.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2014, North America regional market dominated the global market concerning revenue share, at around 40%. Major factors assigning to its huge share involve the stable improvement of reimbursement schemes along with the existence of an extensive range of long-term care centers all over the United States and Europe owing to the existence of a huge geriatric population, particularly in the Western areas is anticipated to trail North America region during the projected period. Though, Asia Pacific regional market is expected to be the highest growing one during the forecast years. Altering family structure in various nations particularly China is likely to amplify the requirement for external care supplier, thus, fueling the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising aged population with enduring medical conditions, increasing disposable earnings and growing awareness about these medical facilities are some factors assigning to the rapid growth of the region. A rising geriatric care services centers and encouraging initiatives by the government in these segments like the provision of approachable & inexpensive social care centers to the older populations are anticipated to boost market infiltration rates during the projected period.

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Key market players in the global geriatric care services market are; Kindred Healthcare Inc., Brookdale Senior Living, Senior Care Centers of America, Genesis Healthcare Corp. and Extendicare, Inc. The global market is split in nature and is directed towards the consolidation. Mergers and acquisitions are a major sustainability approach implemented by market players. Some important examples are the merger between Kindred Healthcare, Inc. and Gentiva Health Services, Inc., Genesis Healthcare and Skilled Healthcare Group, Inc., Brookdale Senior Living’s and Emeritus Corporation, and Senior Care Center of America and The Adult Day Health Services Center of Family Matters, LLC.

The global geriatric care services market is segmented as follows –

By Product

Home Care Services

Health Care

Medical Care

Physiotherapy Services

Telehealth

Palliative Care

Hospice Care

Non-Medical Home Care

Personal Care

Home Making

Meals And Grocery

Rehabilitation

Others

Adult Care Services

Health Care

Non-Medical Care

Institutional Care Services

Nursing Homes

Palliative Care

Hospice Care

Hospital Based

Assisted Living

Independent Senior Living

Table of Content:

Global “Global Geriatric Care Service Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Geriatric Care Service International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Geriatric Care Service

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Geriatric Care Service Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Geriatric Care Service Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Geriatric Care Service Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Geriatric Care Service Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Geriatric Care Service with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Geriatric Care Service

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Geriatric Care Service Market Research Report