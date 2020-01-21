“Geothermal Power in Japan, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2018 – Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles”, is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the Geothermal market in Japan.

The report provides an in-depth analysis on global renewable power market and global Geothermal market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Japan (includes conventional Hydro, nuclear and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes Wind, small hydro, Geothermal and renewable) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in Japan Geothermal market. A detailed coverage of energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to Geothermal market development is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Tohoku Electric Power Co, Inc

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc.

Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope

The report analyses global renewable power market, global geothermal market, Japan power market, Japan renewable power market and Japan geothermal market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006-2017 (unless specified) and forecast period 2018-2030.

– Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

– Detailed overview of the global geothermal market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity and generation split by major geothermal countries in 2017.

– Power market scenario in Japan and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

– An overview on Japan renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006-2030), generation trends(2006-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2017.

– Detailed overview of Japan geothermal market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming geothermal projects.

– Deal analysis of Japan geothermal market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and geothermal in particular.

– Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

