Geopolymer Market: Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2019- 2024

Geopolymer Market competition by top prime manufacturers/players, with Geopolymer sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD), capacity, production, company profiles, product picture and specification, market share and contact information for each manufacturer/player; the top players including (PCI Augsburg GmbH (Basf), Schlumberger Limited, Wagner Global, ASK Chemicals, Milliken Infrastructure Solutions, INOMAT GmbH, Wöllne, Zeobond, Ecocem, Ceske lupkove zavody, Alchemy Geopolymer, Fengyuan Chemical)

Instantaneous of Geopolymer Market: Geopolymers were developed nearly three decades ago by Davidovits who prepared alumino-silicate materials in alkaline at ambient temperature environments

Geopolymers are a type of inorganic polymer that can be formed at proper temperature by using aluminosilicate precursor material, such as metakaolin or fly ash as source materials and adopting alkali activated technology to form a solid binder that looks like and performs a similar function to OPC. Geopolymer binder can be used in applications to fully or partially replace OPC with environmental and technical benefits, including an 80 -90% reduction in CO2 emissions and improved resistance to fire and aggressive chemicals.

Geopolymer Cement

Geopolymer Binder

Other

Automotive and Aerospace Industries

Building Materials

Transportation

Other

In terms of application, geopolymer can be applied in building materials, transportation, automotive, aerospace industries industry and other.

Transportation industry accounted for the largest market with about 35.25% of the global consumption for geopolymer in 2015.

The worldwide market for Geopolymer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Geopolymer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

