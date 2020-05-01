Geopolymer Market 2019-2025: Expansive implementation enhance growth

Geopolymer Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 covers an executive summary, which includes an analysis of the global Geopolymer industry, followed by market definitions, taxonomy, and market background, market analysis by key segments, regional analysis, and competition landscape. Every section of the study covers quantitative & qualitative information regarding Geopolymer market on the basis of historical data, key opinions of industry experts and recent trends in the market.

Intellectual of Geopolymer Market: Geopolymers were developed nearly three decades ago by Davidovits who prepared alumino-silicate materials in alkaline at ambient temperature environmentsGeopolymers are a type of inorganic polymer that can be formed at proper temperature by using aluminosilicate precursor material, such as metakaolin or fly ash as source materials and adopting alkali activated technology to form a solid binder that looks like and performs a similar function to OPC. Geopolymer binder can be used in applications to fully or partially replace OPC with environmental and technical benefits, including an 80 -90% reduction in CO2 emissions and improved resistance to fire and aggressive chemicals.In terms of application, geopolymer can be applied in building materials, transportation, automotive, aerospace industries industry and other. Transportation industry accounted for the largest market with about 35.25% of the global consumption for geopolymer in 2015. Global Geopolymer market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Geopolymer.

Geopolymer Market Competition By Top Manufacturers:

PCI Augsburg GmbH (Basf)

Schlumberger Limited

Wagner Global

ASK Chemicals

Milliken Infrastructure Solutions

INOMAT GmbH

Wöllne

Zeobond

Ecocem

Ceske lupkove zavody

Alchemy

Fengyuan Chemical

Based on Product Type:

Cement

Binder

Other

Based on end users/applications:

Automotive and Aerospace Industries

Building Materials

Transportation

Other

