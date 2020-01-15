Geomarketing Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 26.4% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 23.7 Billion

Download Here Free Sample Research Copy of Geomarketing Market spread across 168 pages, profiling 26 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2090587 .

The Geomarketing Market is expected to grow from US$ 7.3 Billion in 2018 to US$ 23.7 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.4% The market is driven by factors such as, an increasing demand for location-based intelligence in realizing enhanced business outcome; location analytics and big data providing comprehensive and differentiated information about potential markets and customers; a wide acceptance of location-based applications among consumers, and growing investments in digital marketing compared to conventional marketing.

The Geomarketing market has been segmented by technology, components (software and services), location, deployment mode, vertical, and regions. The geomarketing market faces various obstacles, such as legal concerns and privacy threats. The businesses should properly check all legal and privacy-related concerns before using location data gathered by location intelligence tools.

Top Companies in the Geomarketing Market include are Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Oracle (US), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), ESRI (US), Software Ag (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), Qualcomm (US), Xtremepush (Ireland), Plot Projects (Netherlands), Rover (Canada), Mobile Bridge (Netherlands), Hyper (US), Reveal Mobile (US), Galigeo (Europe), Navigine (US), Clevertap (US), Urban Airship (US), Bluedot Innovation (US), Merkle (US), Foursquare (US), and LocationGuru (India).

“The outdoor segment to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

Among location type, the outdoor segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing use of geofenced areas and virtual perimeters outside the store to attract customers. Businesses can send push notification to the target audience and provide notification about their offerings.

“The cloud deployment mode to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

This deployment model is preferred for its features, such as better and enhanced security, lower setup costs, easy accessibility, quicker deployment, high scalability, customizability, more storage space, ease of maintenance, automatic upgrade of course materials, and automatic licensing by vendors. The adoption of cloud-deployed geomarketing solutions for training and development processes is growing rapidly, as organizations are focusing on planning cost-effective training programs through the adoption of cloud technology.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

North America is estimated to hold the highest market share in 2018, while APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR. The APAC countries are taking aggressive initiatives to upsurge their IT infrastructures, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies. The APAC region emerges as the fastest growing market for geomarketing solutions, which drives the geomarketing market in this region.

