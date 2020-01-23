Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Trades 2019 – Outlook 2025, Detail Research (2012-2019) & Industry Trends

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

A geographic information system (GIS) is a framework for gathering, managing, and analyzing data. Rooted in the science of geography, GIS integrates many types of data. It analyzes spatial location and organizes layers of information into visualizations using maps and 3D scenes. With this unique capability, GIS reveals deeper insights into data, such as patterns, relationships, and situationshelping users make smarter decisions.



In 2018, the global Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Geographic Information Systems (GIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

AutoNavi Software

Bentley Systems

CARTO

Environmental Systems Research Institute

Hexagon

Pitney Bowes

SuperMap Software

Topcon Positioning Systems

Trimble

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Transport and Logistics

Agriculture

Construction

Mining and Geology

Oil & Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Utilities

Government



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

