Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Advancement Outlook, Competitive Insights, Significant Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2023

Global GIS market is expected to reach $17.5 billion by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

Increasing urbanization in addition to the surging adoption of GIS solutions in enterprise applications in developing countries is the key factor bolstering the demand for the system. The growth of the global GIS market can also be attributed to the implantation of LIDAR (light detection and ranging) technology and increasing availability of spatial data and cloud technology.

Insights on market segments

Based on component, the GIS market has been categorized into software, hardware, and data. The data component contributed the largest revenue to the market in 2017, as it is widely used for mapping, routing, geocoding, reporting, data management, and modeling. Also, the GIS data component is witnessing high demand for regional literacy mapping applications in developing countries. Moreover, the growing demand for the data component from the government, transportation, and telecommunications sectors is pushing its market growth.

On the basis of project size, the GIS market has been categorized into small (less than $250K), medium ($250K to $1 million), and large (more than $1 million). During the forecast period, the market is expected to register the fastest growth in medium-sized projects. This can be attributed to the increasing expenditure of the defense and healthcare sectors on GIS.

Based on application areas, government contributed the largest revenue to the GIS market in 2017. Community planning, urban and rural planning, and information extraction on natural calamities are some of major application areas of the GIS technology in the government sector. Although governments in developed countries are the major users of the technology, governments in developing countries too are heavily investing in digital and data-based GIS solutions for urban and rural planning, public health improvement, and optimal utilization of natural resources. This, in turn, is expected to increase the market penetration of the technology in the coming years.

Market is expected to register the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC)

During the forecast period, the GIS market is expected to witness the fastest growth in APAC, owing to the increasing use of this technology by governments, and for water and wastewater management, in the developing countries of the region, including India and China. Increasing urbanization, supported by growing investments in smart cities, is expected to bolster the demand for the technology in the region in the coming years.

Growing demand for enterprise GIS solutions is a key growth driver for the market

GIS has witnessed high penetration in enterprise applications in recent years. Although industries have a huge amount of data, they lack location-specific information. Modern GIS provide precise and meaningful business intelligence solutions for effective product management and accurate marketing information about clients. The modern GIS technology is steadily transforming the enterprise command technique, under multiple location scenarios. In addition, organizations are investing heavily in GIS implementation to access geographical data through software application.

Data constraints in GIS development to hinder the market growth

Effective implementation of a GIS is hugely hampered by the limited or no availability of resourceful data. Data constraints in GIS implementation include quality and quantity of the existing data, and physical and political barriers in creating an effective database for the GIS. Data is the most important asset in the GIS technology.

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Component

Hardware

Software

Data

Market Segmentation by Application Areas

Aerospace & defense

Oil & gas exploration

Water & wastewater

Government

Transportation & logistics

Engineering & business services

Oil & gas refining

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Others

