Genotyping Market worldwide Growth Analysis, Size Expansion, Revenue, Demand, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Genotyping Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Affymetrix Inc. (USA),

Agilent Technologies Inc. (USA),

Beckman Coulter Inc. (USA),

Fluidigm Corporation (USA),

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),

General Electric Company (USA),

Illumina Inc. (USA),

Qiagen (Germany),

Sequenom (USA), and

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA).

Genotyping Market – Sketch

Genotyping services help users to understand the genetic structure of any living organisms such as animals, humans, microorganisms, and plants.

The major factors driving the global genotyping market growth include increasing research and development (R&D) activities in the healthcare sector and the rising prevalence of genetic ailments. Other factors contributing to the market growth include technological advancement, decreasing prices of genotyping services due to intense competition, and surge in demand for personalized medication. However, the lack of skilled professionals and uncertainty related to reimbursement may hinder the market growth.

The Global Genotyping Market accounted for USD 6120 million in 2015 and expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period (2018–2023) at a CAGR of 22.5%.

Latest Industry News

NRGene and Macrogen Corp are set to launch a joint sequencing-based genotyping service, ArrayMAGIC. 12 JAN 2019

In Cordova, robots and robotic body parts implanted into disabled humans are helping the scientific procedures. Robots have helped a genetic testing lab complete 20 millionth sample. 25 JAN 2019

Segments

The global genotyping market has been segmented on the basis of application, end user, product, technology, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation has segmented this market into academic research, agriculture, diagnostics, drug discovery & development, and personalized medicine. Based on end users, this market has been segmented into academic institutes, diagnostic centers, hospitals, and R&D centers.

The product-based segmentation covers instruments, reagents & kits, and services. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into capillary electrophoresis, mass spectrometry, microarray, sequencing, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The capillary electrophoresis segment has been sub-segmented into amplified fragment length polymorphism (AFLP), restriction fragment length polymorphism (RFLP), and single-strand conformation polymorphism (SSCP). The microarrays segment has been sub-segmented into antibody microarrays, DNA microarrays, MMChips, and peptide microarrays. The sequencing segment has been sub-segmented into next-generation sequencing, pyrosequencing, and Sanger sequencing.

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global genotyping market has segmented the global market into regional markets known as The Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Americas hold the largest market share of the global market as North America alone is capable of holding this share anyways. Due to technology, North America is a bigger market than South America. In North America, the market is growing due government support for R&D, increasing cases of genetic disorders, the availability of advanced medical facilities, and the presence of many key market players. In North America, the vital country-specific markets are USA and Canada. In South America, Argentina and Brazil are two strong economies that can be suitable markets in the future.

Europe is a major regional market due to the well-established healthcare sector. In this region, the market is growing due to various governments funding the R&D, presence of many key market players, rising investment into R&D by pharmaceutical companies, and the availability of advanced medical facilities that are second only to North America. In Europe, due to reasons same as The Americas, Western Europe is a bigger market than Eastern Europe. The country-specific markets France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Western Europe as well as Eastern Europe.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region has been anticipated to rise as the fastest-growing regional market. In the Asia Pacific region, the market is growing due to increasing disposable income, rising investment by market players in this region, the presence of stable healthcare sector that is growing gradually, and lastly, supportive government policies. The key country-specific markets in this region are Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

The MEA region is the smallest regional market. In this region, the market is small and limited due to poor countries, lack of awareness, lack of advanced medical facilities, low standard of medical facilities, lack of education, lack of healthcare facilities, and most governments not considering healthcare a priority.

