Genomics Personalized Health Market Set to Rise Significantly During 2025: QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ,F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Global Genomics Personalized Health Market: Overview

This report on Genomics Personalized Health market studies the current as well as future forecasts of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacturing and commercialization of various Genomics Personalized Health instrument and products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report covers an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global Genomics Personalized Health market with respect to the prominent market segments based on major technology, test type, end-user, and geographies.

Global Genomics Personalized Health Market: Segmentation

The global Genomics Personalized Health market is divided into: by technology, by test type, by end-user and by geography. On the basis of technology the Genomics Personalized Health market is segmented as NGS platforms, RT-PCR, Microarray, Genetic analyzers, and. On the basis of test type Genomics Personal Health Market is segmented as oncology testing, infectious disease testing, orphan disease testing, autoimmune disease testing, obstetrics testing, and others. On the basis of end-user the Genomics Personalized Health market is classified as academics & research Institutes, diagnostic centers, and others. The market for the above mentioned segments of global personalized health market has been comprehensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 has been provided for all segments, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Genomics Personalized Health Market: Drivers and Trends

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global Genomics Personalized Health market and can influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in all the sections of the report in order to explain the intensity of competition in the global genomics personalized health market across different types of technologies/test type/end-users/geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players in global genomics personalized health market is evaluated through market share analysis in the competition landscape section of the report. The section also comprises of completion matrix that analyzes the competition among some of the top global players operating in the genomics personalized health market. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

Global Genomics Personalized Health Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Genomics Personalized Health market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Each regional market for Genomics Personalized Health market has been further categorized into major technology, test type and end-user segments considered within the scope of the study. Key country (U.S., Canada, Japan, Germany, France, U.K., Australia, Canada, China, Brazil, Mexico, India, etc.) market revenues have also been provided in different regional sections within the report. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with CAGR % from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2016 as the base year.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report profiles key manufacturers in the Genomics Personalized Health market based on various characteristics such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ,F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Lonza Group, INVITAE Corporation, Genetic Technologies Limited, Interleukin Genetics Inc., Eastern Biotech and Life Sciences, DNA Genotek Inc. (Subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc.),uBiome, Inc., and XCode Life Sciences Private Limited.

The global Genomics Personalized Health market has been segmented as follows:

Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Technology

NGS platforms

RT-PCR

Microarray

Sequencing and genetic analyzers

Others

Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Test Type

Oncology testing

Infectious disease testing

Orphan disease testing

Autoimmune disease testing

Obstetrics testing

Others

Genomics Personalized Health Market, By End-User

Academics & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

