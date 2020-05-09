Genomics Personalized Health Market is expected to register Significant CAGR of 14.9%

Looking at the current market trends as well as the promising demand status of the Genomics Personalized Health Market, it can be projected that the future years will bring out positive outcomes. This research report added by MRRSE on its online portal delivers clear insight about the changing tendencies across the global Genomics Personalized Health Market. Readers can gather prime facets connected to the target market which includes product, end-use and application; assisting them to draw conclusions out of this intelligent research report.

This report on Genomics Personalized Health market studies the current as well as future forecasts of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacturing and commercialization of various Genomics Personalized Health instrument and products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report covers an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global Genomics Personalized Health market with respect to the prominent market segments based on major technology, test type, end-user, and geographies.

The global Genomics Personalized Health market is divided into: by technology, by test type, by end-user and by geography. On the basis of technology the Genomics Personalized Health market is segmented as NGS platforms, RT-PCR, Microarray, Genetic analyzers, and. On the basis of test type Genomics Personal Health Market is segmented as oncology testing, infectious disease testing, orphan disease testing, autoimmune disease testing, obstetrics testing, and others. On the basis of end-user the Genomics Personalized Health market is classified as academics & research Institutes, diagnostic centers, and others. The market for the above mentioned segments of global personalized health market has been comprehensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 has been provided for all segments, considering 2016 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global Genomics Personalized Health market and can influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in all the sections of the report in order to explain the intensity of competition in the global genomics personalized health market across different types of technologies/test type/end-users/geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players in global genomics personalized health market is evaluated through market share analysis in the competition landscape section of the report. The section also comprises of completion matrix that analyzes the competition among some of the top global players operating in the genomics personalized health market. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

Geographically, the Genomics Personalized Health market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Each regional market for Genomics Personalized Health market has been further categorized into major technology, test type and end-user segments considered within the scope of the study. Key country (U.S., Canada, Japan, Germany, France, U.K., Australia, Canada, China, Brazil, Mexico, India, etc.) market revenues have also been provided in different regional sections within the report. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with CAGR % from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2016 as the base year.

The global market for genomics personalized health is set to create a remarkable incremental opportunity in the come years owing to rise in the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The other drivers for global genomics personalized health the market are increase in prevalence of cancer, increase in geriatric population, increasing attentiveness towards health in emerging economies. Transparency Market Research estimates that the global genomics personalized health market will expand at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. The global market is estimated to reach US$25,112.5 mn by the end of 2025 from US$7,243.0 mn in 2016.

The report profiles key manufacturers in the Genomics Personalized Health market based on various characteristics such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ,F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Lonza Group, INVITAE Corporation, Genetic Technologies Limited, Interleukin Genetics Inc., Eastern Biotech and Life Sciences, DNA Genotek Inc. (Subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc.),uBiome, Inc., and XCode Life Sciences Private Limited.

The global Genomics Personalized Health market has been segmented as follows:

Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Technology

NGS platforms

RT-PCR

Microarray

Sequencing and genetic analyzers

Others

Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Test Type

Oncology testing

Infectious disease testing

Orphan disease testing

Autoimmune disease testing

Obstetrics testing

Others

Genomics Personalized Health Market, By End-User

Academics & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

