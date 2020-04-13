Genomics Market is Booming Worldwide | Global Key Players like QIAGEN , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Illumina and Others.

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Genomics Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Genomics Market is projected to reach US$ 35.7 Billion by 2024 from US$ 18.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 194 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 95 Tables and 38 Figures is now available in this Research.

“Diagnostic applications to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on application, the genomics market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery and development, personalized medicine, agriculture and animal research, and other applications. During the forecast period, the diagnostic applications segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR majorly due to the increasing awareness of genomics among patients and the improving efficiency of genomic sequencing in the diagnosis of diseases.

“In the end-user market, the hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”

Based on end user, the genomics market is segmented into research centers and academic & government institutes, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users. During the forecast period, the hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the growing availability of genetic tests and pharmacogenomics and the rising emphasis on providing personalized medicine in hospitals.

“Growing investments and favorable government initiatives for genomics research to offer growth opportunities in North America during the forecast period”

During the forecast period, the North American market is estimated to witness high growth owing to factors such as the implementation of favorable initiatives by governments in the US and Canada and rising investments in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical, and academic research sectors in these countries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier I: 55%, Tier II: 25%, and Tier III:20%

By Designation – C-level: 43%, Director-level: 32%, and Others: 25%

By Region – North America: 38%, Europe: 23%, Asia Pacific: 29%, and RoW: 10%

Report Highlights:

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To profile the key players in the genomics market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

and comprehensively analyze their core competencies To forecast the size of the genomics market with respect to four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

To define, describe, and forecast the genomics market on the basis of product & service, application, technology, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements and partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions of the leading players in the precision medicine software market

Top Key Players in the Genomics Market include are QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Illumina (US), Pacific Biosciences of California (US), Eurofins Scientific (Germany), BGI (China), GE Healthcare (UK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), Eppendorf (Germany).

Competitive Landscape of Genomics Market:

1 Overview

1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

1.2 Illumina

1.3 Qiagen

1.4 Others

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Product Launches and Approvals

2.2 Expansions

2.3 Agreements and Collaborations

2.4 Acquisitions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2018)

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Benchmarking

4.1 Analysis of the Product Portfolio of Major Players in the Genomics Market (25 Companies)

4.2 Business Strategies Adopted By Major Players in the Genomics Market (25 Companies)

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up) (2018)

5.1 Progressive Companies

5.2 Starting Blocks

5.3 Dynamic Companies

5.4 Responsive Companies

