Genome Engineering Market 2018-2025 Global Growth, Revenue, Demand & Applications

This report focuses on the global Genome Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Genome Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Genome Engineering market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Horizon Discovery

Genscript USA

Sangamo Biosciences

Integrated DNA Technologies

Origene Technologies

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

Lonza Group

New England Biolabs

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CRISPR

TALEN

ZFN

Antisense

Other Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Cell Line Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Genome Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Genome Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Genome Engineering Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 CRISPR

1.4.3 TALEN

1.4.4 ZFN

1.4.5 Antisense

1.4.6 Other Technology

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Genome Engineering Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Cell Line Engineering

1.5.3 Animal Genetic Engineering

1.5.4 Plant Genetic Engineering

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Genome Engineering Market Size

2.2 Genome Engineering Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Genome Engineering Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Genome Engineering Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Genome Engineering Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Genome Engineering Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Genome Engineering Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Genome Engineering Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Genome Engineering Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Genome Engineering Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Genome Engineering Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Genome Engineering Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Genome Engineering Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

