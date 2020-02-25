Genome Engineering Market 2018-2025 Global Growth, Revenue, Demand & Applications

This report focuses on the global Genome Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Genome Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Genome Engineering market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck KGaA
Horizon Discovery
Genscript USA
Sangamo Biosciences
Integrated DNA Technologies
Origene Technologies
Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals
Lonza Group
New England Biolabs
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CRISPR
TALEN
ZFN
Antisense
Other Technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Cell Line Engineering
Animal Genetic Engineering
Plant Genetic Engineering
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Genome Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Genome Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
