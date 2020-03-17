Genome Editing or Genome Engineering Market Leading Players and Future Forecast 2024 – Horizon Discovery Group Plc (U.K.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Sangamo Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGAA (Germany), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland) and Others

Genome Editing or Genome Engineering industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Genome Editing or Genome Engineering market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2019-2024), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Genome Editing or Genome Engineering market.
Leading Genome Editing or Genome Engineering Market Players
Origene Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc (U.S.)
Genscript Biotech Corporation (U.S.)
Horizon Discovery Group Plc (U.K.)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)
Sangamo Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.)
Merck KGAA (Germany)
Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)
New England Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.)
Most important types of Genome Editing or Genome Engineering products covered in this report are:
CRISPR
TALEN
ZFN
Antisense
Other Technologies
Most widely used downstream fields of Genome Editing or Genome Engineering market covered in this report are:
Cell Line Engineering
Animal Genetic Engineering
Plant Genetic Engineering
Other Applications
Global Genome Editing or Genome Engineering Market – Regional and Geographical Segment
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Middle East & Africa
India
South America
Others
