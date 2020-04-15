General Motion Control (GMC) Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

General Motion Control (GMC) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit.



General motion control is a sub-field of motion control, in which the position and/or velocity of machines are controlled using some type of device such as a hydraulic pump, linear actuator, or an electric motor, generally a servo. General motion control covers specialized machines, where the kinematics are simpler than for complex robotics or CNC applications. General motion control is typically used in the following industries:

In 2018, the global General Motion Control (GMC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global General Motion Control (GMC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the General Motion Control (GMC) development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

Siemens

ABB

Schneider Electric

Omron

Rockwell Automation

Fuji Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Allied Motion

Moog Inc

Delta Electronics

Yaskawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PLC-based

PC-based

Stand-alone



Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Food & Beverage

Medical

Chemical Industry

Other



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global General Motion Control (GMC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the General Motion Control (GMC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

